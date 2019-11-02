Saturday, Nov 02, 2019 | Last Update : 07:23 AM IST

India, All India

No namaz allowed at Kashmir Valley shrine

THE ASIAN AGE. | YUSUF JAMEEL
Published : Nov 2, 2019, 6:47 am IST
Updated : Nov 2, 2019, 7:10 am IST

The police also did not allow Friday congregation in the nearby Grand Mosque for the 13th consecutive Friday.

The authorities had earlier re-imposed restrictions under Section 144 CrPC in a few areas of central Srinagar “as a precautionary measure to prevent breach of peace.”
  The authorities had earlier re-imposed restrictions under Section 144 CrPC in a few areas of central Srinagar “as a precautionary measure to prevent breach of peace.”

Srinagar: A day after Jammu and Kashmir was formally split up into two Union Territories, the police on Friday used force to disperse a religious gathering at a Sufi shrine in Srinagar. The cops also thrashed reporters and photographers covering the incident.

The police also did not allow Friday congregation in the nearby Grand Mosque for the 13th consecutive Friday. As devotees — both men and women — began converging at and around the shrine in the city’s Khawaja Bazaar area to offer Khoji Diggar (special late afternoon prayers), the police swung into action and used bamboo sticks and fired teargas canisters to disperse them.

The shrine is dedicated to Baha-ud-Din Naqshband Bukhari (1318-1389), the Bukhara (Uzbekistan)-born founder of what would become one of the largest and most influential Sufi Muslim orders, the Naqshband. Traditionally, large number of women devotees also joins Khoji Diggar, the main ritual of the annual Urs at the shrine premises.

The policemen also prevented media persons from covering the incident. At least one photographer was injured in the police action, witnesses said.

Police action evoked anger among the residents. A woman devotee, Hafiza, said, “This is unfortunate that the policemen didn’t allow us to offer namaz. Yes, it was done by J&K police, our own J&K policemen.”

The authorities had earlier re-imposed restrictions under Section 144 CrPC in a few areas of central Srinagar “as a precautionary measure to prevent breach of peace.”

Meanwhile, a private car owned by a local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, Abid Hussain Khan, was torched by unknown persons in the Valley’s southern Kulgam district on Friday. Hr is the BJP’s district secretary in Bonagam village of Kulgam.

The police said “miscreants” set Mr Khan’s vehicle on fire at around 1.20 am when it was parked outside his house. A car belonging to another resident, Imtiyaz Ahmed, was also damaged in the incident, the police said. 

Tags: jammu and kashmir, namaz
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

Latest From India

Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo: PTI File)

Neso warns of agitation against passage of CAB

NCP chief Sharad Pawar (Photo: ANI)

Cong to let NCP take the lead in coming up with alternative

Nazir Ahmad Laway

PDP MP attends Lieutenant- Governor event, expelled

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with German Chancellor Angela Merkel during her ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo: PTI)

J&K situation must improve: Angela Merkel

MOST POPULAR

1

Trump: 'Hero' dog to get a White House homecoming

2

Britain Speaker John Bercow yelled 'order, order' over 14,000 times during his 10-yr tenure

3

Controversy sparks as Chinese café dyes dogs to resemble pandas

4

Toyota's tiny BEV is coming to India

5

Point no 1: Priyanka explains why BJP's tribute to Sardar Patel makes her happy

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

On Thursday, Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh, Tara Sutaria and Rakul Preet Singh launched their upcoming film, Marjaavaan's trailer in Mumbai. The actors made a stylish appearance at the launch. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Marjaavaan: Riteish, Sidharth, Rakul & Tara make stylish appearance at launch

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham