After ‘Howdy Modi’, PM to address ‘Sawasdee PM Modi’ in Bangkok today

PM is scheduled to address the Indian community in Thailand at an event called ‘Sawasdee PM Modi’ at 6 pm (Indian time) on Saturday.

The event comes after the mega September 23 event in Houston, Howdy Modi, which attracted more than 50,000 people. US president Donald Trump was also present at the event
 The event comes after the mega September 23 event in Houston, Howdy Modi, which attracted more than 50,000 people. US president Donald Trump was also present at the event (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: On Saturday morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi left for a 3-day visit to Thailand to participate in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), East Asia and Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) summit.

The Prime Minister is also scheduled to address the Indian community in Thailand at an event called ‘Sawasdee PM Modi’ at 6 pm (Indian time) on Saturday.

The event is being organised by Thai Indians, in close collaboration with the Indian Embassy in Bangkok.  “Sawasdee” is the word used by Thai people for greetings and goodbye. It is derived from Sanskrit word svasti (well-being’).

The event comes after the mega September 23 event in Houston, Howdy Modi, which attracted more than 50,000 people. US president Donald Trump was also present at the event

Apart from the address, PM will also release a commemorative coin marking the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, as well as the Thai translation of Tamil classic ‘Tirukkural’, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday.

On November 3, Prime Minister Modi will co-chair the 16th ASEAN-India summit alongside Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha.

