Tuesday, Sep 03, 2019 | Last Update : 01:36 AM IST

India, All India

CPI seeks Modi's intervention to 'save life' of Sardar Sarovar Dam protesters

PTI
Published : Sep 2, 2019, 3:14 pm IST
Updated : Sep 2, 2019, 3:14 pm IST

Patkar is on a hunger strike in MP for the past nine days, seeking rehabilitation of those displaced by the Sardar Sarovar Dam project.

'Patkar life is precious for every Indian who stands for environmental protection and real sustainable development,' Viswam said in a letter to PM. (Photo: AFP)
 'Patkar life is precious for every Indian who stands for environmental protection and real sustainable development,' Viswam said in a letter to PM. (Photo: AFP)

New Delhi: The CPI has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking his intervention to protect the lives of activist Medha Patkar and the villagers who are agitating against the move to close the shutters of Sardar Sarovar dam and raise its water levels.

Patkar is on a hunger strike in Madhya Pradesh for the past nine days, seeking rehabilitation of those displaced by the Sardar Sarovar Dam project.

The health of the Narmada Bachao Andolan leader has deteriorated, some of her fellow protesters had claimed on Sunday. "I seek your urgent intervention to save the life of Medha Patkar and hundreds of villagers in Barwani District," Communist Party of India (CPI) leader Binoy Viswam said in the letter.

"They are protesting against the Gujarat Government's move to close the shutters of Sardar Sarovar dam and raise the water level to 138.68 metres," the Rajya Sabha MP said.

"This measure will endanger the existence of 192 villages and 32000 families living there. Development should be for the peoples' well being, not to destabilize their lives." The Left party claimed that Patkar's health condition was worsening.

Read: Medha Patkar's health worsens as her hunger strike enters second week

"Her life is precious for every Indian who stands for environmental protection and real sustainable development," Viswam said.

"I request you to understand the seriousness of the situation and advise the government of Gujarat to desist from this disastrous move."

Tags: narendra modi, cpi, sardar sarovar dam project, medha patkar
Location: India, Delhi

Latest From India

The victim, hailing from Unnao, has alleged that Uttar Pradesh MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar had raped her in 2017 when she was still a minor. Sengar was expelled from the BJP last month. (Photo: File)

CBI records statement of Unnao rape survivor in road accident case

Noor's wife told ANI,

Family of Kashmiri truck driver killed in stone pelting seeks justice

'Anti-national elements kept markets from opening in Valley': J&K official

BJP MP Arjun Singh. (Photo: PTI)

WB Guv visits BJP MP at hospital, expresses concern over law

MOST POPULAR

1

Apple products could get costlier under new US tariffs on chinese goods

2

2020 election: Too old for president? Health and fitness a better question

3

Jabra Elite 85h review: Premium ANC headphones for the price-conscious Indian

4

Category 5 Hurricane Dorian hits Bahamas. But what is a category 5 storm?

5

'Tough to stay an actor and not become a commodity,' says Sunny Deol

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

Actresses who starred in 'The Truth' are seen gracing the red carpet at Day 1 of the Venice Film Festival. (Photo: AP)

Venice Film Festival: Best-dressed on the red carpet

Diva Dhawan was the show stopper for SVA by Sonam and Paras Modi. The shimmery black gown had a broad, brocade panel at the wasit. (Photo: Shripad Naik)

Lakme Fashion Week: Designers bring out their best for finale

Athiya Shetty was the showstopper for Abraham and Thakore's collection at Lakme Fashion Week. (Photo: File)

Winter/Resort 2019 Collection at Lakme Fashion Week

Katrina Kaif was the showstopper for Manish Malhotra's ramp collection. She wore a magnificent black lehenga with Manish Malhotra's signature blouse. (Photo: File)

Best of Indian Bridal Couture at Lakme Fashion Week

Sunflowers blossom on a field in Frankfurt as the setting sun dispered colours in the sky. (Photo: AP)

Beautiful vistas of Germany

Freya, the seal, looks out of a basket prior to being released, on a beach, on the North Sea island of Juist, Germany. (Photo: AP)

Cuteness overload: Animals from around the world

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham