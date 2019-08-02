Friday, Aug 02, 2019 | Last Update : 10:26 AM IST

India, All India

28,000 more troops being sent to Kashmir, week after 10,000 central forces move in

PTI
Published : Aug 2, 2019, 8:47 am IST
Updated : Aug 2, 2019, 8:47 am IST

The security forces, mostly CRPF personnel, are being deployed in vulnerable spots in the city and other parts of the valley, they said.

All major entry and exit points of the city have been taken over by the Central Armed Paramilitary Forces (CAPFs) with token presence of local police, they said. (Representational Image)
 All major entry and exit points of the city have been taken over by the Central Armed Paramilitary Forces (CAPFs) with token presence of local police, they said. (Representational Image)

Kashmir: Over 280 companies of security forces are in the process of being deployed in the Kashmir valley, officials aware of the development said on Thursday.

The security forces, mostly CRPF personnel, are being deployed in vulnerable spots in the city and other parts of the valley, they said.

However, no reason was given for the sudden deployment of over 280 companies (28,000 troops) late in the evening, the officials cited above said.

All major entry and exit points of the city have been taken over by the Central Armed Paramilitary Forces (CAPFs) with token presence of local police, they said.

Local residents have started panic-buying essentials as they are linking the deployment of forces to apprehension of deterioration in the law and order situation.

The Centre had earlier ordered deployment of about 10,000 central forces personnel to Kashmir in order to strengthen counter-insurgency operations and law and order duties.

Last week, there was also a note by a railway security officer on stockpiling rations.

Tags: jammu and kashmir, troops, central forces, central armed paramilitary forces
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir

Latest From India

(Photo: Twitter)

Any discussion on Kashmir only with Pak: India tells US after Trump's offer

However, Deputy Leader of Opposition in Rajasthan and BJP leader Rajendra Rathore, who was also on the panel, said he would seek an answer directly from BSP chief Mayawati. (Photo: File)

'In BSP, tickets are given for money,' says party MLA from Rajasthan

Lamba, the AAP's Chandni Chowk legislator, said she had been disrespected by the party on several occasion. (Photo: File)

Publicity stunt: AAP after Alka Lamba warns to contest 2020 polls independently

Sources said the US envoy was called to South Block and a protest was lodged with him over the US decision to help Pakistan militarily. (representational Image)

India cites 'grave concern' to US over USD 125 million military help to Pak

MOST POPULAR

1

Stunning Galaxy Note 10+ leak confirms Samsung breakthrough design

2

Every iPhone to come with stunning new feature

3

Apple’s radical iPhone redesign revealed in stunning leak

4

This basic level math question has befuddled the internet. Can you solve it?

5

After 'Lust Stories', get ready for 'Ghost Stories'; details inside

more

Editors' Picks

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

Prabhas in Saaho.

Prabhas starrer Saaho's release date shifted to August 30; read why

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The cast and crew along with the makers of the upcoming dance film Street Dancer 3D celebrated the wrap up of their shoot on Tuesday night. Present at the wrap up party were Varun Dhawan, Shardddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, Producers Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Lizelle D’Souza and Director Remo D’Souza. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Varun, Shraddha, Nora & others enjoy Street Dancer 3D wrap up bash

Sanjay Dutt turned 60 yesterday and on this special day, the actor celebrated his birthday at the teaser launch of his next, Prasthanam. Produced by wife Maanayata Dutt, the event was attended by his film's co-stars Manisha Koirala, Jackie Shroff, Ali Fazal, Satyendra Dubey and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Sanjay Dutt's birthday celebration at Prasthanam teaser launch; see pics

Today, Bollywood superstar Sanjay Dutt turned 60 and on this special day, the actor went on dinner with his wife Maanayata Dutt, sisters Priya and Namrata and his kids. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Happy B'day Sanjay Dutt: The superstar celebrates special day with family

Bollywood celebrities like Shahid Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Kriti Sanon, Sidharth Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra and other were snapped in stylish avatar. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Shahid, Malaika, Kriti and others step out in style

On Wednesday night, Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora partied all night with their other girl friends. However, Kareena Kapoor Khan was missing from the party. The divas were looking gorgeous in their stylish part outfits. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Malaika, Karisma, Amrita and their girl gang party all night

Indian celebrities like Vijay Deverakonda, Kriti Sanon, Varun Sharma, Diljit Dosanjh, Sidharth Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra, Malaika Arora and others were snapped in various parts of the city. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Oh Snap: Vijay, Kriti, Sidharth, Parineeti and others step out in style

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham