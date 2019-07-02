36 killed as bus plunges into gorge in Kishtwar

They said 28 passengers were killed on the spot while seven among those critically injured died on the way to or in hospital.

The bus was on its way from Keshwan to Kishtwar when the incident took place, news agency ANI reported. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Srinagar: In second major bus accident in Jammu and Kashmir in the past five days, at least, 35 people were killed and 16 others injured on Monday. The deaths were widely mourned in the state and concerns raised by citizens, political parties and road safety authorities over the sharp increase in fatal accidents.

Officials in Jammu said that an overloaded minibus skidded off the road and plunged into a deep gorge while it was on its way to Kishtwar town from Keshwan, a remote area of the eastern hilly district of Kishtwar. They said 28 passengers were killed on the spot while seven among those critically injured died on the way to or in hospital.

Kishtwar’s deputy commissioner Angrez Singh Rana said the accident took place near Sirgwari in Keshwan at 7.50 am, and added “rescue operations were immediately launched by the police and locals”. He, however, added most passengers died instantly or their condition was such that despite doctors’ efforts they could not survive.

The remaining critically injured persons were airlifted to Jammu.