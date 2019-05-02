Thursday, May 02, 2019 | Last Update : 07:03 PM IST

India, All India

Pulwama attack played role in Azhar's listing as global terrorist by UN: MEA

PTI
Published : May 2, 2019, 5:11 pm IST
Updated : May 2, 2019, 5:28 pm IST

Pakistan was making claims over the listing to divert attention from the 'huge diplomatic' setback it has suffered.

'The designation is not based on the basis of a specific incident, but on the basis of evidence which we have shared with members of the UN's 1267 Sanctions Committee, linking Azhar to several acts of terrorism,' Ministry of External Affairs spokesperon Raveesh Kumar said at a media briefing. (Photo: File)
 'The designation is not based on the basis of a specific incident, but on the basis of evidence which we have shared with members of the UN's 1267 Sanctions Committee, linking Azhar to several acts of terrorism,' Ministry of External Affairs spokesperon Raveesh Kumar said at a media briefing. (Photo: File)

New Delhi:The Pulwama terror attack played a role in designation of JeM chief Masood Azhar as global terrorist by the UN, the Ministry of External Affairs said Thursday, asserting that Pakistan was making claims over the listing to divert attention from the "huge diplomatic" setback it has suffered.

The assertion came after Pakistan claimed that it agreed to Azhar's listing after all "political references", including attempts to link him to the Pulwama attack, were removed from the proposal to designate him a global terrorist.

"The designation is not based on the basis of a specific incident, but on the basis of evidence which we have shared with members of the UN's 1267 Sanctions Committee, linking Azhar to several acts of terrorism," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperon Raveesh Kumar said at a media briefing.

He said the notification broadly covers all terrorist acts.

"Elements are being introduced by Pakistan to divert attention from this huge diplomatic setback," Kumar said.

Asked whether India offered something to China for Azhar's listing, he asserted that India doesn't negotiate on matters related to national security.

"Our objective was to ensure designation of Masood Azhar as global terrorist," he said.

The Pulwama terror attack played a role in Azhar's designation, the spokesperson said, adding that China's support to Azhar's listing will contribute to better Sino-India ties.

Read: Masood Azhar is global terrorist, what does it mean?

In a huge diplomatic victory for India, the UN Sanctions Committee on Wednesday designated Azhar as global terrorist after China lifted its hold on a proposal to ban him. France, the UK and the US had moved a fresh proposal to declare Azhar as global terrorist by the UN in the wake of the February 14 Pulwama terror attack in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed.

The JeM had claimed responsibility for the attack. However, China put a technical hold on the proposal, blocking it for a fourth time to designate Azhar a global terrorist.India had termed the Chinese move as "disappointing".

On Wednesday, China lifted its hold from the proposal.

A UN Security Council (UNSC) designation will subject Azhar to an assets freeze, travel ban and an arms embargo.

An assets freeze under the sanctions committee requires that all states freeze without delay the funds and other financial assets or economic resources of designated individuals and entities.

In 2009, India first moved a proposal by itself to designate Azhar a global terrorist.

In 2016 again, India moved the proposal with the P3 -- the United States, the United Kingdom and France -- in the UN's 1267 Sanctions Committee to ban Azhar, also the mastermind of the attack on the Pathankot airbase in January 2016. In 2017, the P3 nations moved a similar proposal again.

However, on all occasions China, a veto-wielding permanent member of the UNSC, blocked India's proposal from being adopted by the Sanctions Committee.

Tags: ministry of external affairs, jem, masood azhar, un
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

The MNS won 13 seats in the 2009 Assembly polls and is believed to have eaten into the Shiv Sena and BJP's vote share, helping the Congress-NCP combine to retain power. (Photo: PTI)

If not for LS, NCP may have tie-up with MNS for state polls

The Congress president will attend another rally in the North West Delhi constituency on May 7 in support of party candidate Rajesh Lilothia. (Photo: AP)

Priyanka's roadshows, Rahul's rallies to heat up LS poll campaigning in Delhi

In some other banners, they remembered 37 Maoists, who were killed in an encounter with police at Kasansur in Gadchiroli district last year. (Photo: PTI)

Stop constructing roads, bridges: Naxal banners in Gadchiroli

The assets belong to one Mohd Salman and his family members and the case is linked to a terror financing probe linked to Hafiz Saeed, they added. (Photo: AP | File)

ED attaches over Rs 70 lakh worth of assets linked to Hafiz Saeed

MOST POPULAR

1

ICC World Cup 2019, players to watch out for: David Warner

2

Watch: Priyanka Gandhi playing with snake in her hand, says 'it's fine'

3

India retain top-spot in ICC Test team rankings

4

Iconic Charminar suffers damage as portion of stucco falls off

5

Cristiano Ronaldo buys world's most expensive car

more

Editors' Picks

Ankita Lokhande kisses beau Vicky Jain. (Photo: Instagram)

Ankita Lokhande and her beau Vicky Jain share intimate kiss at wedding; watch video

Pooja Bedi's daughter Alaia F. (Photo: Instagram)

Here's why Saif Ali Khan touts Alaia F as perfect daughter for 'Jawani Janeman'

Nita Ambani with Indian soldiers.

Nita-Mukesh Ambani celebrate Akash's wedding with Indian soldiers and their families

Screengrab of Badla Unplugged - Episode 2 featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan. (Courtesy: YouTube/Red Chillies Entertainment)

Badla Unplugged - Episode 2: Big B and SRK create exclusive ode for each other

Harrdy Sandhu. (Photo: Instagram)

Singer Harrdy Sandhu to play this famous Indian bowler in Ranveer Singh's '83

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Today, Bollywood celebrities like Priyanka Chopra, Varun Dhawan, Malaika Arora, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Emraan Hashmi and others come out to cast their valuable vote for 2019 Lok Sabha polls in Mumbai. Soon after casting vote, celebs share their pictures on social media and proudly show their inked finger. (Photos: Instagram/ANI/Viral Bhayani)

2019 Lok Sabha Polls: SRK, Ambani, Deepika, Kangana and others cast vote

Bollywood celebrities like Tiger Shroff, Aditya Roy Kapur, Tara Sutaria, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Akshay Kumar and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai.

City of stars: Tiger, Akshay, Tara, Sara and others snapped in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Kriti Sanon, Sushant Singh Rajput, Tara Sutaria, Varun Sharma, Tusshar Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and others reach PVR Juhu to watch 'Avengers: Endgame' at special screening. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Avengers: Endgame screening - Kriti, Sushant, Tara and others watch Marvel film

Bollywood celebrities like Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Disha Patani, Parineeti Chopra, Tiger Shroff, Swara Bhasker and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Oh Snap! Salman, Disha, Tiger, Parineeti and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, Ssharad Malhotra and others snapped in the city. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

PHOTOS: Ranveer, Karisma, Ssharad, Parineeti and others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday, Bollywood celebrities like Karan Johar, Kriti Sanon, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Karan Tacker, Neha Dhupia and others attended special screening of Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit-Nene starrer Kalank. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Kalank screening: Janhvi, Ananya, Kriti and others watch Varun-Alia's period drama

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham