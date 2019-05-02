Thursday, May 02, 2019 | Last Update : 02:24 PM IST

India, All India

CBSE Class 12 results announced, 2 UP girls top with 499 marks

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : May 2, 2019, 12:41 pm IST
Updated : May 2, 2019, 1:56 pm IST

The board declared that Hansika Shukla and Karishma Arora have topped the CBSE Class 12 exams scoring 499 marks each.

Class 12th board exams began on February 15 and concluded on April 4 while Class 10 exam began on February 21 and concluded on March 29. (Representational Image)
 Class 12th board exams began on February 15 and concluded on April 4 while Class 10 exam began on February 21 and concluded on March 29. (Representational Image)

New Delhi: Two girls, both from Uttar Pradesh schools, have topped the CBSE Class 12 results declared on Thursday with 84.3 per cent of the students who took the exam passing it.

According to CBSE, top performing region is Trivandrum with pass percentage of 98.2 per cent, in Chennai region the pass percentage is 92.93 per cent and in Delhi region the pass percentage is 91.87 per cent.

The board declared that Hansika Shukla and Karishma Arora have topped the CBSE Class 12 exams scoring 499 marks each.

Three students share the second rank with a score of 498 out of 500: Gaurangi Chawala from Rishikesh, Aishwarya from Raebareli and Bhavya from Haryana's Jind.

Neeraj Jindal and Mehak Talwar from Delhi are among 18 students to rank third in the exams.

"The results are available on the board's website and students can check it using their admit card IDs," a senior official said.

The students can check the result through the official websites — cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in and results.nic.in.

How to check CBSE Class 10, Class 12 results 2019:

Step 1: Go to www.cbseresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the relevant result link of your stream

Step 3: Enter the required details, such as roll number, and hit 'Submit'

Step 4: Your results will be displayed on your screen

Step 5: Download your results and take a printout for future reference

Students can access their results via SMS charged at 50 paise per SMS.

Students can check their results on Google as well by searching "CBSE results".

(Photo: Screengrab | Google)(Photo: Screengrab | Google)

Around 27 lakh students sat for the CBSE 10th and CBSE Class 12 exams held by CBSE in 2018.

Class 12th board exams began on February 15 and concluded on April 4 while Class 10 exam began on February 21 and concluded on March 29.

In the year 2018, the overall pass percentage of students who appeared in the Class 10th exam was 86.07 per cent and for the class 12th exam was 83 per cent.

Tags: cbse, cbse class 12, cbse class 10, cbse results
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

In a recent letter to Gandhi, the Home Ministry had said it has received a representation from Swamy in which it has been brought out that a company named Backops Limited was registered in the United Kingdom in 2003 with Rahul Gandhi as one of its directors. (Photo: File)

Plea in SC seeks direction to debar Rahul Gandhi from contesting LS polls

Asked whether she is dejected about not contesting the Lok Sabha polls from Varanasi against Modi, Priyanka Gandhi said she 'feared no one' and went by the direction of the party. (Photo: File)

Congress fighting to protect India, 2019 polls is between ideologies: Priyanka

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said if voted to power, Rs 72,000 would be deposited in bank accounts of 5 crore people of the country within one year under NYAY scheme. (Photo: File)

Rs 72,000 will be deposited in bank accounts within a year under NYAY scheme: Rahul

As per the initial information, the official said the piece of the lime stucco work probably got detached from the granite slab as it could not stick properly with the previous one and fell off. (Photo: ANI I Twitter)

Iconic Charminar suffers damage as portion of stucco falls off

MOST POPULAR

1

Iconic Charminar suffers damage as portion of stucco falls off

2

Cristiano Ronaldo buys world's most expensive car

3

A 'rebel' who vows to protect people from 'dacoits in society'

4

Surprise wedding: Thai king marries personal bodyguard ahead of coronation

5

Auction: Apollo 11 moon landing manual to fetch $9 million

more

Editors' Picks

Ankita Lokhande kisses beau Vicky Jain. (Photo: Instagram)

Ankita Lokhande and her beau Vicky Jain share intimate kiss at wedding; watch video

Pooja Bedi's daughter Alaia F. (Photo: Instagram)

Here's why Saif Ali Khan touts Alaia F as perfect daughter for 'Jawani Janeman'

Nita Ambani with Indian soldiers.

Nita-Mukesh Ambani celebrate Akash's wedding with Indian soldiers and their families

Screengrab of Badla Unplugged - Episode 2 featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan. (Courtesy: YouTube/Red Chillies Entertainment)

Badla Unplugged - Episode 2: Big B and SRK create exclusive ode for each other

Harrdy Sandhu. (Photo: Instagram)

Singer Harrdy Sandhu to play this famous Indian bowler in Ranveer Singh's '83

more

ALSO FROMLife

We are surrounded by numerous beautiful UNESCO World Heritage sites that take us back to the glory of bygone era and serves as a mirror to reflect on the future. Add these destinations to your travel bucket list and get ready to be amazed. (Photo: Palace and Gardens of Schönbrunn, Austria, Instagrammed by @thenaveensoni)

World Heritage Day 2019: 7 Must visit places that will leave you amazed

The distinct ‘blue box’ – carriers of the Measles Rubella vaccine ready to taken from the Golakganj Block Public Health Centre (BPHC). This BPHC is one of the oldest, established in 1905. (Photo: MoHFW)

World Health Day special: The incredible journey of ASHA workers across Dhubri, Assam

An orange sky enveloping the banking district of Frankfurt, Germany. (Photo: AP)

Stunning urbanscapes from across the globe

Christmas is an annual festival, commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ observed primarily on December 25 as a religious and cultural celebration around the world. (Photos: AP)

Santa Claus is coming town: World gears up to celebrate Christmas 2018

From a baby elephant, to a rhinocerous killed by poachers and Sully, President Bush's service dog, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

From scampi, to porchetta or even pot roast, here are edible dishes to satiate your taste buds. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Amazing dishes for the hungry soul

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham