CBSE Class 12 results announced, 2 UP girls top with 499 marks

The board declared that Hansika Shukla and Karishma Arora have topped the CBSE Class 12 exams scoring 499 marks each.

Class 12th board exams began on February 15 and concluded on April 4 while Class 10 exam began on February 21 and concluded on March 29. (Representational Image)

New Delhi: Two girls, both from Uttar Pradesh schools, have topped the CBSE Class 12 results declared on Thursday with 84.3 per cent of the students who took the exam passing it.

According to CBSE, top performing region is Trivandrum with pass percentage of 98.2 per cent, in Chennai region the pass percentage is 92.93 per cent and in Delhi region the pass percentage is 91.87 per cent.

Three students share the second rank with a score of 498 out of 500: Gaurangi Chawala from Rishikesh, Aishwarya from Raebareli and Bhavya from Haryana's Jind.

Neeraj Jindal and Mehak Talwar from Delhi are among 18 students to rank third in the exams.

"The results are available on the board's website and students can check it using their admit card IDs," a senior official said.

The students can check the result through the official websites — cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in and results.nic.in.

How to check CBSE Class 10, Class 12 results 2019:

Step 1: Go to www.cbseresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the relevant result link of your stream

Step 3: Enter the required details, such as roll number, and hit 'Submit'

Step 4: Your results will be displayed on your screen

Step 5: Download your results and take a printout for future reference

Students can access their results via SMS charged at 50 paise per SMS.

Students can check their results on Google as well by searching "CBSE results".

Around 27 lakh students sat for the CBSE 10th and CBSE Class 12 exams held by CBSE in 2018.

In the year 2018, the overall pass percentage of students who appeared in the Class 10th exam was 86.07 per cent and for the class 12th exam was 83 per cent.