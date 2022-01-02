India records 27,553 fresh cases of Covid, Omicron tally rises to 1,525

Sunday, Jan 02, 2022 | Last Update : 05:05 PM IST

PTI
Published : Jan 2, 2022, 10:32 am IST
Updated : Jan 2, 2022, 10:36 am IST

Maharashtra recorded a maximum of 460 cases, followed by Delhi, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Kerala

policeman monitors the crowd at the Sarojini Nagar market operating on the odd-even system as per guidelines set by the Delhi government, in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: A total of 1,525 cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus have been detected across 23 states and Union Territories so far, out of which 560 have recovered or migrated, according to the Union Health Ministry's data updated on Sunday.

Maharashtra recorded a maximum of 460 cases, followed by Delhi at 351, Gujarat 136, Tamil Nadu 117 and Kerala 109.

 

India's Covid tally rose to 3,48,89,132 with 27,553 fresh cases, while the active cases have increased to 1,22,801, according to the data updated at 8 am.

The death toll has climbed to 4,81,770 with 284 more fatalities, the data stated.

The active cases have increased to 1,22,801 comprising 0.35 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.27 per cent, the ministry said.

An increase of 18,020 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.55 per cent.

The weekly positivity rate was also recorded at 1.35 per cent, according to the ministry.

 

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,42,84,561, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.38 per cent.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 145.44 crore.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20 lakh-mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one crore-mark on December 19.

India had crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

 

The 284 new fatalities include 241 from Kerala and nine from West Bengal.

A total of 4,81,770 deaths have been reported so far in the country, including 1,41,533 from Maharashtra, 48,035 from Kerala, 38,340 from Karnataka, 36,784 from Tamil Nadu, 25,108 from Delhi, 22,915 from Uttar Pradesh and 19,773 from West Bengal.

The ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

