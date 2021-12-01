Wednesday, Dec 01, 2021 | Last Update : 02:28 PM IST

November records lowest number of fresh COVID-19 cases in India since May 2020

PTI
Published : Dec 1, 2021, 12:31 pm IST
Updated : Dec 1, 2021, 1:10 pm IST

The number of daily cases peaked on May 6, when the country registered 4,14,188 Covid cases in a span of 24 hours

 A pedestrian walks past a wall mural highlighting the benefits of vaccination and urging people to get vaccinated against the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic, in Mumbai. (Photo: AFP/File)

New Delhi: With over 3.1 lakh fresh COVID-19 cases, the month of November saw the lowest number of people contracting the viral disease in the country since May last year.

The monthly tally of fresh COVID-19 cases registered a decline for the sixth time in a row in November.

 

The number of daily cases peaked on May 6, when the country registered 4,14,188 Covid cases in a span of 24 hours. On Wednesday, the number of active cases of the infection was recorded below one lakh in the country after 547 days.

The daily rise in the number of new coronavirus cases has been below 20,000 for 54 straight days and less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for 156 consecutive days now.

The first positive case of the coronavirus infection in the country was reported in Kerala on January 30, 2020.

India's COVID-19 tally crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and the 50-lakh mark on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and the one-crore mark on December 19 last year.

 

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore coronavirus cases on May 4 this year and the three-crore mark on June 23.

