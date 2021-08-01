Sunday, Aug 01, 2021 | Last Update : 02:14 PM IST

Delhi HC seeks CBSE stand in plea concerning assessment of private class 10 students

The notice to CBSE in the petition was issued in June when the court granted six weeks' time to the education body to clarify its stand

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has granted time to the Central Board of Secondary Education to respond to a plea concerning the methodology of assessment of private class 10 students after the examination was cancelled on account of COVID-19 pandemic earlier this year.

Justice Prateek Jalan, hearing a petition moved by the mother of a private class 10 student, passed the order after time was sought by the counsel for the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

 

Rupesh Kumar, learned counsel for the Central Board of Secondary Education, seeks ten days' further time to take instructions on the methodology for assessment of private candidates for the class 10 examinations, the judge recorded in the order dated July 29 as he listed the matter for further hearing on August 23.

The notice to CBSE in the petition was issued in June when the court granted six weeks' time to the education body to clarify its stand.

In her petition, Payal Bahl has submitted that while students have been declared as Pass after the announcement of cancellation of examinations, CBSE has not issued any notification regarding its policy on how marks are to be awarded to private students.

 

CBSE's attitude towards the students who are privately enrolled in class 10 examination is "prima facie violative of the Article 14 of the Constitution of India" and takes away their equal opportunity of proceeding with further education, she contended.

It is highlighted that CBSE has already notified that assessment of regular class 10 students was to be based on internal assessment.

