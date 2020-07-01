Wednesday, Jul 01, 2020 | Last Update : 01:17 PM IST

Sopore terror attack: Police save 3-year-old from bullets

ANI
Published : Jul 1, 2020, 1:04 pm IST
Updated : Jul 1, 2020, 1:04 pm IST

Earlier in the day, a CRPF jawan and a civilian lost their lives after terrorists fired upon a CRPF patrolling party in Sopore

Police rescue 3-year-old boy from bullets in J-K's Sopore. (ANI Photo)
 Police rescue 3-year-old boy from bullets in J-K's Sopore. (ANI Photo)

Sopore: Police rescued a three-year-old boy from getting hit by bullets during a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan and a civilian lost their lives after terrorists fired upon a CRPF patrolling party in Sopore.

 

Two of the injured CRPF jawans are known to be in critical condition. Three CRPF personnel were also injured in the attack, as per CRPF.

