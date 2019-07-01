Trinamool Congress supports extension of President's rule in Kashmir

Union Home Minister Amit Shah moved a statutory resolution to extend President's Rule for another six months.

New Delhi: Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) has decided to lend support to the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2019 and extension of President Rule in the state in the Rajya Sabha.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party leader Ram Gopal Yadav also announced in Rajya Sabha that his party will support the extension by six months of the President's rule in Jammu and Kashmir which is ending on Tuesday.

Both the Bills were passed by voice vote in Lok Sabha on Friday.

He also moved the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill that proposes to provide reservation to people living in the areas along the border with Pakistan on par with residents of areas near the Line of Actual Control.