We have 52 lawmakers in Parl, will fight BJP every day: Rahul Gandhi

THE ASIAN AGE.
The Congress on Saturday re-elected Sonia Gandhi as the Chairperson of Congress Parliamentary Party on Saturday.

Rahul Gandhi thanked the voters and Congress workers. (Photo: Randeep Surjewala | Twitter)
New Delhi: The Congress on Saturday re-elected Sonia Gandhi as the Chairperson of Congress Parliamentary Party on Saturday. Former prime minister Manmohan Singh proposed her name.

In address to the lawmakers, Rahul Gandhi said the party still has 52 lawmakers in Parliament and "will fight the BJP every day". 

Rahul Gandhi thanked the voters and Congress workers. “Every Congress member must remember that each one of you is fighting for the Constitution, for every person in India irrespective of the colour of his skin or belief,” he said.

The meeting was attended by the 52 newly-elected Lok Sabha members of the Congress along with its Rajya Sabha members at the Central Hall of Parliament.

"Smt. Sonia Gandhi elected as the leader of Congress Parliamentary Party! She says, 'we thank the 12.13 Cr voters for reposing faith in the Congress Party'," Congress's chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala tweeted.

The MPs will also elect the Congress leader in Lok Sabha and chalk out the party's strategy for the upcoming session of Parliament, they said.

This was the first official meeting that Congress president Rahul Gandhi attended after the CWC meeting on May 25, where he offered to resign from the post of Congress chief.

The CWC, however, rejected his offer and unanimously passed a resolution authorising him to bring structural changes in the party.

