Monday, Apr 01, 2019 | Last Update : 03:27 PM IST

India, All India

Wanted JeM terrorist Faiyaz Ahmed Lone arrested in Delhi

ANI
Published : Apr 1, 2019, 1:26 pm IST
Updated : Apr 1, 2019, 1:26 pm IST

A non-bailable warrant had been issued against the JeM terrorist.

Identified as Faiyaz Ahmed Lone, the terrorist was evading arrest since 2005 and was carrying a bounty of Rs 2 lakh on his head, Delhi Police said. (Photo: ANI)
 Identified as Faiyaz Ahmed Lone, the terrorist was evading arrest since 2005 and was carrying a bounty of Rs 2 lakh on his head, Delhi Police said. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Delhi Police Special Cell has arrested a wanted terrorist affiliated with Pakistan-based terrorist organization Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) from Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar, officials said on Monday.

Identified as Faiyaz Ahmed Lone, the terrorist was evading arrest since 2005 and was carrying a bounty of Rs 2 lakh on his head, Delhi Police said.

A non-bailable warrant had been issued against him.

On March 21, Delhi police had arrested Sajjad Khan, an alleged associate of Pulwama terror attack mastermind Mudassir Ahmed Khan. He was arrested from the Red Fort area on Thursday night.  He was later handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Tags: jem, terrorist, pakistan, pulwama attack, jammu and kashmir
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

The BJP has set a target of winning at least 120 of the 147 assembly seats in Odisha. (Photo: Twitter | @BJP4India)

Cong trying to defame Hindus by giving them terror tag: Amit Shah in Odisha

Owaisi said he believes that by bagging all the 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana by TRS and MIM, there is a chance that there will be non-BJP and non-Congress Government at the Centre a development that is beneficial to Telangana. (Photo: File)

K Chandrsekhar Rao better choice for PM's post, says Owaisi

Describing the Indian Army as the an asset of the nation, Banerjee said it belongs to the countrymen. (Photo: File)

Mamata slams UP CM for calling Indian Army 'Modi ji ki sena'

On January 28, the apex court had asked the Centre and the state to provide details of the functional centres in Assam and foreigners detained in them during the last 10 years. (Image: File)

Detention of foreigners: SC directs Assam chief secy to appear before it on April 8

MOST POPULAR

1

2019 Lok Sabha polls: 107-year-old UP man set to vote for 17th time

2

The emperor’s new burger

3

PM Modi a 'illiterate, uncultured person': NCP's Majid Memon

4

Hema Malini seen campaigning in farm with workers

5

Shocking! Rapper Nipsey Hussle shot dead in LA

more

Editors' Picks

Nita Ambani with Indian soldiers.

Nita-Mukesh Ambani celebrate Akash's wedding with Indian soldiers and their families

Screengrab of Badla Unplugged - Episode 2 featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan. (Courtesy: YouTube/Red Chillies Entertainment)

Badla Unplugged - Episode 2: Big B and SRK create exclusive ode for each other

Harrdy Sandhu. (Photo: Instagram)

Singer Harrdy Sandhu to play this famous Indian bowler in Ranveer Singh's '83

Mere Pyare Prime Minister poster and Sadhguru.

Makers of 'Mere Pyare Prime Minister' to host special screening for Sadhguru

The NCPCR in India went ahead to recommend a ban on the game in India in order to cut down the addiction amongst the youth of today and help them concentrate on studies.

BAN PUBG: After demands for ban in India, PUBG promises new path

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sunny Leone, Vijay Deverakonda and others make a glamourous appearance on the red carpet of HT India's Most Stylish Awards 2019. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

SRK, Akshay, Katrina and others make stylish appearance at award night

Bollywood celebrities like Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor, Twinkle Khanna, Sanya Malhotra and other were spotted in the city of dreams. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Varun, Alia, Vicky and others snapped in Mumbai

On Wednesday, Bollywood celebrities like Salman Khan, Kajol, Kriti Sanon, Anil Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Sonakshi Sinha, Jacqueline Fernandez and others attended the special screening of Zaheer Iqbal and Pranutan Bahl's debut film, Notebook. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Salman, Kajol, Anil & others attend 'Notebook' screening; see pics

Bollywood celebrities like Salman Khan, Varun Dhawan, Ranveer Singh, Malaika Arora, Mouni Roy, Ananya Panday, Parineeti Chopra and others were snapped in the city. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

PHOTOS: Salman, Varun, Ranveer, Malaika and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Salman Khan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Mouni Roy and others were spotted in Mumbai's various places. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Pics: Salman, Varun, Alia, Mouni and others snapped in the city

Bollywood celebrities like Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Alia Bhatt, Aayush Sharma, Arpita Khan Sharma, Kunal Kemmu and others spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Alia, Shilpa, Aayush and others snapped in Mumbai

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham