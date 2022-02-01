Tuesday, Feb 01, 2022 | Last Update : 01:40 PM IST

 Union Budget 2022 highlights: No Income Tax change, digital rupee, 5G, hike in Capex
 
  India reports over 1.67 lakh fresh Covid cases, 1,192 fatalities
India, All India

India reports over 1.67 lakh fresh Covid cases, 1,192 fatalities

PTI
Published : Feb 1, 2022, 9:43 am IST
Updated : Feb 1, 2022, 9:43 am IST

The active cases decreased by 88,209 to reach 17,43,059

A health worker checks nasal swab samples at a COVID-19 testing center in Hyderabad. (Photo: AP)
  A health worker checks nasal swab samples at a COVID-19 testing center in Hyderabad. (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: With 1,67,059 people testing positive for coronavirus infection in a day, India's total tally of cases increased to over 4.14 crore, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

The death toll has climbed to 4,96,242 with 1,192 fatalities reported during the 24-hour period, the data updated at 8 am showed.

 

The active cases decreased by 88,209 to reach 17,43,059-- 4.20 per cent of the total infections -- while the country's recovery rate stands at 94.60 per cent, the ministry said.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 11.69 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate was 15.25 per cent, according to the health ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,92,30,198 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.20 per cent, the ministry said

With the fresh cases, the total number of infections stands at 4,14,69,499, it said.

The cumulative number of anti-Covid vaccine doses administered in the country so far has crossed 166.68 crore.

 

India surpassed the one-crore mark in the number of cases on December 19, 2020. India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year.

Tags: india covid cases, india covid crisis, india covid deaths, india covid vaccination, india covid vaccination drive, india omicron cases, omicron cases, omicron covid variant, omicron wave
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

