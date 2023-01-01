Sunday, Jan 01, 2023 | Last Update : 01:04 PM IST

Under watch of ITBP, no one can encroach into India: Amit Shah

THE ASIAN AGE. | M B GIRISH
Published : Jan 1, 2023, 7:17 am IST
Updated : Jan 1, 2023, 7:37 am IST

The Home Minister exuded confidence that 'he is not worried about the India-China (border aggression) issue'

Union Minister for Home Affairs and Cooperation, Amit Shah inaugurates and lays the foundation stone of various projects of ITBP and BPR&D, in Devanahalli, Bengaluru, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022.
  Union Minister for Home Affairs and Cooperation, Amit Shah inaugurates and lays the foundation stone of various projects of ITBP and BPR&D, in Devanahalli, Bengaluru, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022. (PTI Photo)

BENGALURU: In a stern message to China, the Union home minister Amit Shah on Saturday said that with the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) guarding the Himalayas, "no one can occupy even an inch of India’s land". With the ITBP men on the watch, he exuded confidence that "he is not worried about the India-China (border aggression) issue."

The Union home minister was speaking after inaugurating the newly constructed office and residential buildings of the ITBP. Mr Shah also laid the foundation stone for the Central Detective Training Institute of the Bureau of Police Research and Development at Devanahalli, near Bengaluru.

Lauding the services of the ITBP in safeguarding the country’s borders, Mr Shah said that the ITBP personnel serve in inhospitable conditions and have been rendering great services to the nation by keeping the toughest borders on the Himalayas safe despite the challenges.

The dedicated services of the ITBP men have earned them the fame of "Himveers", which is bestowed upon them by the people of the country in recognition of their services to the nation, Mr Shah said. He went on to say that the title of Himveer for ITBP personnel is bigger than the Padma Shri and Padma Vibhushan, the country's highest civilian honors.

The Union home minister stated that the Union government has been initiating all possible steps to make the service conditions of our jawanas better.

Mr Shah said that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government is committed to providing better facilities to the Central Armed Police Force and other police forces in the country. He said the Government of India is planning to provide 100 days for the CAPF personnel to spend time with their families at their headquarters.

Karnataka chief minister Basavraj Bommai, Union minister for parliamentary affairs Prahlad Joshi, DG-ITBP Anish Dayal, and others were present at the function.

