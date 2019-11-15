Friday, Nov 15, 2019 | Last Update : 02:56 PM IST

Lata Mangeshkar health update: Didi is doing much better, updates singer's team

ANI
Published : Nov 15, 2019, 1:48 pm IST
Updated : Nov 15, 2019, 1:48 pm IST

The 90-year-old who was admitted to hospital on Monday after suffering a chest infection is now doing 'much better.'

Lata Mangeshkar.
Mumbai: A day after Lata Mangeshkar's family urged fans not to heed rumours about her health, her team has shared a new update on the veteran singer.

The 90-year-old who was admitted to hospital on Monday after suffering a chest infection is now doing "much better." "We are as happy as you are to inform you that with all your prayers and best wishes, Lata didi is doing much better," the singer's team said in a statement.

On Friday, her family put out a statement which read, "Lata didi is stable and getting better. Request to please do not heed to needless rumours and react. Let us all collectively pray for her long life instead."

Ace filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar also tweeted about her condition and urged people not to spread baseless rumours. "Just spoke to the family. #LataMangeshkar Tai is stable and recovering. My humble request, not to spread baseless rumours and pray for @mangeshkarlata speedy recovery," he tweeted.

She was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital. Lata, who began her career in 1942 is a recipient of the Bharat Ratna, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and the Dadasaheb Phalke Awards.

She is known for iconic songs "Aye mere vatan ke logon" and "Babul Pyare" among others. She has sung over 25,000 songs in over 20 Indian languages.

