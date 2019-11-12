Tuesday, Nov 12, 2019 | Last Update : 12:57 PM IST

Entertainment, Music

Lata Mangeshkar is in critical condition

PTI
Published : Nov 12, 2019, 12:10 pm IST
Updated : Nov 12, 2019, 12:10 pm IST

The 90-year-old Mangeshkar was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital in the early hours of Monday.

Lata Mangeshkar (Photo: AP)
 Lata Mangeshkar (Photo: AP)

Mumbai: Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, who has been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of a hospital here after complaining of breathing difficulty, is still in a "critical" condition but is "slowly improving", hospital sources said.

The 90-year-old Mangeshkar was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital in the early hours of Monday where Dr Patit Samdhani is treating her. "She is critical but her condition has slowly improved. She is still in the hospital," a hospital insider told PTI.

However, the veteran singer's PR team in a statement on Tuesday said she was "stable". "Her parameters are good. Honestly speaking, she has fought so well that she is coming out of this setback. Being a singer, her lung capacity has pulled her through. Truly a fighter. We will update everyone when Lataji gets discharged and comes home. (We) request that we give the family the space they deserve at the moment," the statement read.

Mangeshkar has lent her voice for thousands of songs in Hindi, regional and foreign languages. Her last full album was for the late filmmaker Yash Chopra-directed 2004 film "Veer Zaara". Mangeshkar recorded her latest song this year - "Saugandh Mujhe Is Mitti Ki", which was released on March 30 as a tribute to the Indian Army. She was awarded the Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian honour in 2001.

Tags: lata mangeshkar, lata mangeshkar health update, lata mangeshkar songs, lata mangeshkar news
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From Entertainment

Motichoor Chaknachoor poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Here's why Nawazuddin, Athiya's 'Motichoor Chaknachoor' is not releasing on November 15

Kareena Kapoor and Aamir Khan. (Image Courtesy: Instagram/ therealkareenakapoor)

Photos: Aamir and Kareena party like never before on sets of ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ in Chandigarh

Palak Tiwari with her actress mother Shweta Tiwari (Pic courtesy: Instagram/ palaktiwarii).

It was hurting me badly: Shweta Tiwari on poisonous second marriage with Abhinav Kohli

Sitara Ghattamaneni. (Image courtesy: Twitter/ @taran_adarsh)

Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara becomes a star; gives voice in 'Frozen 2'

MOST POPULAR

1

Is this the mind-blowing iPhone 12 we have been waiting for?

2

Top smartphones to buy right now under Rs 20,000

3

14 incredible things Artificial Intelligence can do right now

4

3 iPhone 12 features that could make or break Apple

5

WhatsApp may ban you for life if you belong to these groups

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham