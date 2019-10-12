Saturday, Oct 12, 2019 | Last Update : 11:21 AM IST

Robert De Niro lashes out at US President Trump, calls him a 'dirty player'

De Niro got deeper into politics criticising the Republicans who according to the actor, 'are just so afraid to do anything, to stand up'.

Robert De Niro and Donald Trump. (Photo: ANI)
Washington DC: After pop icon Rihanna, legendary actor Robert De Niro took a jab at US President Donald Trump addressing him as a "dirty player" attempting to harm institutions in order to "save himself".

Ahead of the international premiere of his upcoming film 'The Irishman' at the BFI London Film Festival, De Niro took the stage and said, "Today, everything's been turned upside-down because of Trump because he's such a dirty player,"reported Variety.

He added how strange it seems to him that the President is even "getting away with it".

"He won't get away with it forever, but he is getting away with saying these things about every institution," he added.

Pressing on the need to protect the institutions plus "the Fourth Estate, the press", the Oscar winner added, "he's trying to destroy them and for only one reason: to save himself. And we all know this."

De Niro got deeper into politics criticising the Republicans who according to the actor, "are just so afraid to do anything, to stand up".

While on his UK trip, the 76-year-old also gave an interview to the Guardian newspaper, where he said that the U.S. has "a gangster president" adding, "I can't wait to see him in jail."

His upcoming release 'The Irishman' is set to open on streaming service Netflix on November 27 and will be released in select U.K. cinemas on November 8.

