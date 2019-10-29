Tuesday, Oct 29, 2019 | Last Update : 10:00 AM IST

Entertainment, Bollywood

Islam is not so weak: Shabana Azmi supports Shah Rukh Khan for his Diwali post

ANI
Published : Oct 29, 2019, 9:03 am IST
Updated : Oct 29, 2019, 9:03 am IST

On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, the actor was trolled for sharing pictures where he was seen worshipping Lord Ganesha.

Shabana Azmi and Shah Rukh Khan. (Photo: Twitter/ANI)
 Shabana Azmi and Shah Rukh Khan. (Photo: Twitter/ANI)

New Delhi: Megastar Shah Rukh Khan who faced backlash after sharing on social media a photo on Diwali in which he sported a tilak, actor Shabana Azmi on Monday came to his defence by calling out "rabid Islamists".

"Appalled to read that @iamsrk Diwali greeting invites the wrath of rabid Islamists, gets called a "False Muslim" for sporting a tilak!" FUNDOS get a life! Islam is not so weak that it stands threatened by what is a beautiful Indian custom. India's beauty is in her Ganga Jamuni tehzeeb," tweeted Shabana Azmi.

The actor had on Sunday shared a monochromic picture featuring his wife Gauri Khan and youngest son AbRam Khan where all three of them can be seen sporting tilaks. In the accompanying note, the actor wished fans and followers "#HappyDiwali" and added "May your lives be lit up and happy."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#HappyDiwali  to everyone. May your lives be lit up and happy.

A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) on

After the post, Shah Rukh was trolled.

This isn't the first time that Shah Rukh has been criticised for celebrating Hindu festivals. On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, the actor was trolled for sharing pictures where he was seen worshipping Lord Ganesha.

Tags: shah rukh khan, srk, islam, diwali, shabana azmi, diwali wish, hindu festival
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From Entertainment

Sanjay Dutt

Sanjay Dutt banks on Mahesh Bhatt again

Neil Nitin Mukesh

Neil Nitin Mukesh’s a producer now

Despite scathing reviews, Housefull 4, the fourth installment of the franchise, has opened to a grand response from the audience.

It’s a full house for Housefull 4

Ayushmann Khurrana

The bald battle recedes

MOST POPULAR

1

Parents reduce the mental trauma caused by bullying

2

Jays x-Five review: Astonishingly cheap

3

Hundreds in Australia flock to climb Uluru, giant monolith, for last time

4

Painting of PM, Mahatma Gandhi receives highest bid at mementos e-auction

5

Watch: Snake eating another snake gets stung by wasp

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

This Christian Siriano dress had a plain black, figure-hugging design with a multi-coloured cape billowing behind it. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Dazzling colours graced the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham