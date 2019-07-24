'Super 30' becomes tax-free in Delhi, Hrithik Roshan thanks Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

Earlier, Super 30 became tax-free in Bihar, Utter Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat.

Mumbai: Yet another feather added to Hrithik Roshan starrer Super 30, as it becomes tax-free in the capital state of Delhi as well. Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia announces the news of Super 30 becoming Tax-free in Delhi as well and this sure is a big success as one after the other, the Super 30 has grown into the nation with its gripping and inspiring storyline where Hrithik steals the show!

Earlier, Super 30 became tax-free in Bihar, Utter Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat and now the capital of India, New Delhi. Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia took to his Twitter handle to announce the news, "Delhi Govt will be giving tax-free status to the movie ‘Super 30’, so that it can inspire students and teachers in Delhi #Super30 @iHrithik @teacheranand."

Super 30 actor thanked Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia, "Thank you Shri Manish Sisodia ji for considering us worthy of being a part of the nation builders team and announcing Super 30 tax - free in Delhi."

The film has received outstanding reviews from the audience and more so, the film's inspirational storyline with the most entertaining trajectory has won the hearts of one and all around the country, showing a phenomenal growth with the numbers at the box office. From Vice President of India to Rajasthan's Chief Minister, Super 30 has been hailed by several Indian politicians as a must watch!

The movie also has a stellar cast namely, Mrunal Thakur, Aditya Shrivastava, Amit Sadh, Nandish Singh and Pankaj Tripathi.

The movie was released on 12 July, and is still running successfully being a massive hit and has crossed the bracket of 100 crore club, garnering praise and love from all around the world.