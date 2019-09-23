Monday, Sep 23, 2019 | Last Update : 11:43 AM IST

Entertainment, Bollywood

Bollywood stars hail PM Narendra Modi's speech at 'Howdy Modi' event

ANI
Published : Sep 23, 2019, 10:48 am IST
Updated : Sep 23, 2019, 10:48 am IST

Modi addressed 50,000 people from the Indian-American community on Sunday evening at the mega event, 'Howdy, Modi'.

 Still from 'Howdy, Modi'. (Photo source: Twitter)

Mumbai: As Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed 50,000 people from the Indian-American community on Sunday evening at the mega event, 'Howdy, Modi,' scores of Bollywood celebrities gave a shout-out to the PM.

Salman Khan, hailed the event and tweeted, "Way to go PM Modi and Prez Trump for a great association between the 2 nations. . . Narendra Modi and Donald Trump."

Impressed by PM Modi's speech, ace filmmaker Karan Johar took to Twitter and wrote, "Proud moment for India and fellow Indians across the globe. What an inspiring and solid address by @narendramodi. @POTUS also in awe as crowd cheers for the Indian prime minister."

Vivek Oberoi hailed the Prime Minister for his efforts to make every Indian on his twitter handle. "Triumph over Trump! Our hearts swell with pride and are won, once again! Statesmanship at its best. A big thank you to @narendramodi ji for making us all extremely proud to be an Indian. We had all only imagined this, you turned it into reality. Jai Hind," he wrote.

Calling the event as a historical one, another filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar congratulated PM Modi in his post on Twitter.

"What a spectacular and historical moment to watch two of the world leaders and heads of the two biggest democracy Shri. @narendramodi and @realDonaldTrump on one stage. Hope to see stronger ties between the two nations in future," he wrote.

community summit, the first of its scale, was held at the NRG Stadium in Houston in honour of Modi, who is currently in the United States on a week-long official trip to address the UN General Assembly, amongst other important engagements.

