Get a life: Sonam Kapoor bashes trolls for asked her to 'shift to Pakistan'

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Aug 19, 2019, 3:48 pm IST
Updated : Aug 19, 2019, 3:48 pm IST

'The Zoya Factor' actor didn't take it calmly as she bashed the trolls on Twitter.

 Sonam Kapoor Ahuja.

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor, who recently spoke about the situation in Jammu and Kashmir and revocation of Article 370 in a recent interview, was trolled for comments. The actress has even asked to shift to Pakistan.

However, 'The Zoya Factor' actor didn't take it calmly as she bashed the trolls on Twitter. Reacting to comments, Sonam tweeted, "Guys please calm down.. and get a life. Twisting, misinterpreting and understanding what you want from what someone has to say isn’t a reflection on the person who says it but on you. So self reflect and see who you are and hopefully get a job.”

On an interview with BBC, Sonam opened up about Article 370. She said, "I think it’s very complicated and I don’t understand it as much because there is so much contrary news everywhere so I don’t really know what the truth is. I believe in having peaceful discourse and understanding what’s going on. So when I have the complete information is when I think I can give an opinion.”

“I am half Sindhi and half Peshawari. It’s heartbreaking to see part of my culture is something that I can’t explore as well because of that," she added.

Speaking about the decision of scrapping Article 370, Sonam said, "It’s heartbreaking to see where the situation has landed right now and I’m very patriotic. So I think for me now it’s better to keep quiet and let this pass because even this too shall pass. Our country was one country, like, 70 years ago and the fact that there is so much divisive politics at play is really heartbreaking.”

Speaking about Pakistan banning Bollywood films in the country, Sonam said, "Neerja was not shown in Pakistan because the plane that hijacked had landed in Karachi. As an artist, you want to be represented everywhere and you want your work to be shown everywhere. The film in any way did not show Pakistan in a negative light at all but the fact that they didn’t show the film in Pakistan was heartbreaking for me. I have huge Pakistani following and my two best films -- they are Muslims and half Pakistani.”

On the work front, Sonam will next be seen opposite Dulquer Salmaan in 'The Zoya Factor'.

