Friday, Jul 19, 2019 | Last Update : 02:07 PM IST

Entertainment, Bollywood

Anand Kumar requests UP CM Yogi Adityanath to declare 'Super 30' tax-free in state

ANI
Published : Jul 19, 2019, 1:37 pm IST
Updated : Jul 19, 2019, 1:37 pm IST

The CM congratulated Anand for his undying efforts and dedication in shaping the future of a number of students.

Anand Kumar with UP CM Yogi Adityanath. (Photo: ANI)
 Anand Kumar with UP CM Yogi Adityanath. (Photo: ANI)

Lucknow: Anand Kumar, the man behind the story of 'Super 30', met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath recently and requested him to declare the film tax free in the state.

The CM congratulated Anand for his undying efforts and dedication in shaping the future of a number of students. During his meet with the CM, Anand requested the chief to make the film tax-free in the state.

'Super 30' has already been declared tax-free in two Indian states- Bihar and Rajasthan. People in Bihar were able to buy tax-free tickets from July 16, while the Rajasthan government announced the decision on Thursday.

The announcement was made by the Rajasthan's CM Ashok Gehlot, who called 'Super 30' an "inspiration" and an "excellent example of exceptional willpower and determination."

The film chronicles the life story of Anand Kumar (Hrithik), an Indian mathematician's journey from tutoring rich children in a top coaching centre to opening an institute of his own in order to teach the underprivileged children.

Directed by Vikas Bahl and produced by Reliance Entertainment and Phantom Films, the film also stars Mrunal Thakur, Amit Sadh, and Nandish Sandhu in pivotal roles.

The film, which opened to mixed reviews, has performed remarkably well during its opening weekend and crossed the Rs 70 crore at the domestic box office, as per the collections recorded on Wednesday.

Tags: yogi adityanath, up cm, anand kumar, super 30, tax free
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From Entertainment

Shivlekh Singh. (Photo: Twitter)

'Sasural Simar Ka' child actor Shivlekh Singh dies in car accident

Prabhas in Saaho.

Prabhas starrer Saaho's release date shifted to August 30; read why

Shobha MV. (Photo: Facebook)

Kannada TV actress Shobha MV passes away in road accident

Hrithik Roshan's look in 'Super 30'.

After Bihar, Hrithik Roshan's 'Super 30' becomes tax free in Rajasthan

MOST POPULAR

1

Watch: K'taka BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje offer prayers for Yeddyurappa to be next CM

2

Pen pals over the seven seas: Bundi govt school get funds from California students

3

Techo Electra launches Neo, Raptor and Emerge electric scooters In India

4

It's a 'maintenance hole', not manhole: This US city bans 40 gender-specific words

5

Instagram influencers find a way around new update

more

Editors' Picks

Prabhas in Saaho.

Prabhas starrer Saaho's release date shifted to August 30; read why

Hrithik Roshan with Anand Kumar and Vikas Bahl.

Guru Purnima 2019: Super 30 star Hrithik Roshan to visit Anand Kumar's hometown Patna

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer WAR poster.

WAR teaser: Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff engage in deadly battle; watch

Disha Patani.

Here’s how Disha Patani prepares physically for all her projects

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel abuses journalist, shares screenshots

more

ALSO FROMLife

The Gaslamp welcomes Comic-Con attendees on Day One at Comic-Con International on July 18. (Photo: AP/ Christy Radecic)

Comic-Con International 2019: Pop culture celebration at takes off at San Diego

Storks nest on a top of the ruins of Catholic church in the village of Zembin. (Photo: AP/ Sergei Grits)

Belarus: Heaven for nature lovers

The bulls charge towards the participants as they run for their lives during the annual San Fermin Festival. (Photo: AP/ Alvaro Barrientos)

Running of the Bulls at the San Fermin Festival

Beckoning cat figurines are on display at Gotokuji Temple in Tokyo. (Photo: AP/Jae C. Hong)

Countless cats beckon visitors at a temple in a quiet Tokyo neighbourhood

The two new-born cubs were born on May 10 in the Dvur Kralove safari park. (Photo: AP/Petr David Josek)

New-born lion cub photos that will melt your heart

European cities celebrated LGBTQ pride on Saturday with colorful parades. (Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez)

Europe celebrates LGBTQ Pride with colourful parades

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham