Rakshabandhan 2019: Kartik Aaryan talks about his special bond with sister Kritika

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Aug 15, 2019, 2:00 pm IST
Updated : Aug 15, 2019, 2:00 pm IST

Kartik dotes on his sister and it is pretty much evident.

Kartik Aaryan with his sister Kritika.
Mumbai: If there is one person dear to the heartthrob of Bollywood Kartik Aaryan in the whole wide universe, it’s his sister Kritika, who he fondly calls Kittu. Hence it is no surprise that the festival of Raksha Bandhan is extremely special to him.

However, ever since Kartik shifted base to Mumbai, his hectic work schedule has often kept him away from home, even on the day of the festival. But no matter in which part of the globe he is, both the brother and sister ensure to celebrate the festival in their own sweet way. Even this year, Kartik is away from home for a brand shoot in Bangkok, but as usual, his sister has sent across his Rakhi along with a sweet letter to him.

Speaking about how they celebrate the festival now, Kartik said, “We live in different cities. She’s studying in Bhopal, and I’m usually out for shoots. So, she sends me Rakhi and a letter every year and, trust me, this is the most special thing I wait for the entire year.”

Reminiscing about the Rakhi celebrations back home in Gwalior, Koki, as his sister fondly calls him, said, “It was more fun then because we used to start preparing for it from weeks before the day. My sister would make sure that she bought me the most attractive Rakhi, and I used to save coins in my piggy bank for her gifts. I do miss it because of bachpan ki yaadein best hoti hain. Back then, it was filled with more fun and shaitaani. I wish we could go back in time.”

Kartik dotes on his sister and it is pretty much evident. What’s more apart from sharing a wonderful brother-sister bond, Kartik’s sister is also his confidante. Speaking about it, Kartik said, “Now, we are more like best friends. Whenever I have doubts or I’m in trouble, I only talk to her. And though she is younger to me, I wonder how she knows so much more about life and relationships. She is like my friend, philosopher and guide. And I’m thankful to her that at any hour she is just a call away for me. She is fun, super cute, intelligent and an overthinker just like me.”

