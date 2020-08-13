Thursday, Aug 13, 2020 | Last Update : 05:31 PM IST

140th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

2,328,405

61,252

Recovered

1,636,614

54,974

Deaths

46,188

835

Maharashtra53560136843518306 Tamil Nadu3086492506805159 Andhra Pradesh2445491547492203 Karnataka1886111055993398 Delhi1461341316574131 Uttar Pradesh126722767212120 West Bengal98459671202059 Bihar8274154139450 Telangana8075157586637 Gujarat71064542382652 Assam5883842326145 Rajasthan5249738235789 Odisha4592731785321 Haryana4163534781483 Madhya Pradesh3902529020996 Kerala3433121832109 Jammu and Kashmir2489717003472 Punjab2390315319586 Jharkhand185168998177 Chhatisgarh12148880996 Uttarakhand96326134125 Goa871259575 Tripura6161417641 Puducherry5382320187 Manipur3752204411 Himachal Pradesh3371218114 Nagaland30119738 Arunachal Pradesh223115923 Chandigarh1595100425 Meghalaya11154986 Sikkim9105101 Mizoram6203230
  Entertainment   Bollywood  13 Aug 2020  Sushant case: Bihar govt, Rhea file written submissions in Apex Court
Entertainment, Bollywood

Sushant case: Bihar govt, Rhea file written submissions in Apex Court

PTI
Published : Aug 13, 2020, 12:35 pm IST
Updated : Aug 13, 2020, 12:35 pm IST

Chakraborty said the transfer of the probe to the CBI at the behest of the Bihar police was without jurisdiction

Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty leaves Enforcement Directorate (ED) office after being questioned in connection to the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, in Mumbai. — PTI photo
  Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty leaves Enforcement Directorate (ED) office after being questioned in connection to the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, in Mumbai. — PTI photo

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty and the Bihar government filed their written submissions in the Supreme Court on Thursday on Chakraborty's plea seeking to transfer an FIR lodged against her in Patna in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death to Mumbai.

Seeking the dismissal of Chakraborty's petition, the Bihar government, in its written submissions filed through advocate Keshav Mohan, said, "No impediment would deserve to be allowed to come in the way of CBI to undertake and complete the investigation expeditiously."

 

In her written submission, Chakraborty said the transfer of the probe to the Centreal Bureau of Investigation (CBI) at the behest of the Bihar police was without jurisdiction.

The apex court had, on August 11, reserved its order on Chakraborty's plea and asked the parties concerned to file their written submissions by Thursday.

The body of Rajput (34) was found hanging from the ceiling of his apartment in Mumbai's Bandra on June 14 and since then, the Mumbai police is probing the case.

Rajput's father Krishna Kishore Singh had lodged an FIR in Patna against Chakraborty and others, accusing them of abetting the actor's suicide.

 

Tags: rhea chakraborthy, sushant death mystery
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From Entertainment

“Sarah Cooper: Everything’s Fine” will be released this fall and feature a variety of satirical political sketches and other vignettes as well as famous guests. (Photo | Netflix via AP)

Now, watch more political sketches by viral Trump impersonator Sarah Cooper on Netflix

Shilpa Shetty

Dhadkan was a milestone, says Shilpa Shetty

The Dostana actor was admitted to the hospital along with father Amitabh Bachchan a few weeks ago

Abhishek Bachchan shares thank you video post COVID recovery

Jacqueline Fernandez

Virtual hugs for Jacqueline Fernandez

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Waqyanawis | New ASG in town may spell trouble for Congressmen

2

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

3

Save the list: Indian apps to replace the 59 banned Chinese ones

4

What's the deal with facial recognition software and how it's weaponised

5

In the next James Bond film, 007 should use COVID-19 app data; it works better than any spy tool

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham