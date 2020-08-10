Monday, Aug 10, 2020 | Last Update : 02:53 PM IST

  Entertainment, Bollywood

Sanjay Dutt is fine, showing no COVID symptoms: Hospital
Entertainment, Bollywood

Sanjay Dutt is fine, showing no COVID symptoms: Hospital

THE ASIAN AGE. | VRUSHALI PURANDARE
Published : Aug 10, 2020, 9:40 am IST
Updated : Aug 10, 2020, 9:40 am IST

The 61-year-old actor has now been shifted from ICU to the normal ward and is expected to be discharged from the hospital in a day or two

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt was admitted to Mumbai’s Lilavati hospital after complaining of breathlessness. (PTI Photo)
  Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt was admitted to Mumbai's Lilavati hospital after complaining of breathlessness. (PTI Photo)

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt, who on Saturday was admitted to Mumbai’s Lilavati hospital after complaining of breathlessness, is doing good and is showing no other symptoms, hospital authorities said.

As per the doctor’s statement, his health condition is stable and is maintaining normal oxygen saturation. The doctor added that the actor might be staying in the hospital premises a day more and will be kept under observation. The 61-year-old actor has now been shifted from ICU to the normal ward and is expected to be discharged from the hospital in a day or two.

 

“He is stable and fine; there are no serious symptoms noted as of now. We have kept him under observation and necessary treatment for his medical evaluation is still on. He has tested Covid-19 negative.” said hospital’s Chief Operating Officer Dr V Ravishankar.

On Saturday, Dutt took to Twitter and updated his fans about his
health on Twitter. “Just wanted to assure everyone that I’m doing well.
I’m currently under medical observation & my Covid-19 report is negative. With the help & care of the doctors, nurses & staff at Lilavati hospital, I should be home in a day or two. Thank you for your well wishes & blessings,” the tweet read.

 

