Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar dies at 92

THE ASIAN AGE. | DC WEB DESK
Published : Feb 6, 2022, 9:57 am IST
Updated : Feb 6, 2022, 10:36 am IST

The 92-year old singer was put on ventilator on Saturday after her health deteriorated

The veteran singer had tested positive for coronavirus with mild symptoms on Jan 8. (Photo: PTI/File)
Hyderabad: Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away on Sunday morning at the Breach Candy Hospital in South Mumbai. She was 92.

Mangeshkar, who was put on ventilator on Saturday after her health deteriorated in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), passed away ay 8:12 am on Sunday due to multi-organ failure, the doctors at the hospital said.

 

The veteran singer had tested positive for coronavirus with mild symptoms and was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Breach Candy Hospital on January 8.

According to doctors treating her, the 92-year old singer had shown signs of improvement as she was off the ventilator last week. However, her health suddenly deteriorated on Saturday, after which she was put on the ventilator again.

A team of doctors led by Dr Pratit Samdani had been keeping a close watch on her 24/7.

Sources in the government said that a two-day national mourning will be observed in memory of the veteran singer. The National flag flying at half-mast for two days as a mark of respect.

 

A state funeral will be accorded to the veteran singer.

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray rushed to the Breach Kandy Hospital and visited doctors treating her. He also met the Mangeshkar family members at the hospital.

Meanwhile, several media personnel had gathered outside Breach Candy hospital after news about the singer’s health condition spread.

A police bandobast had also been tightened around the hospital. Moreover, news about the singer’s health was displayed outside the Bombay Stock Exchange.

The Bharat Ratna awardee, lovingly referred to as the 'Nightingale of India', started her singing career at the age of 13, with her first song being recorded in 1942.

 

Over the seven decades of her career, Mangeshkar has been the voice behind very popular songs like 'Ek pyaar ka nagma hai', 'Ram teri Ganga maili', 'Didi tera dewar deewana', 'Jiya Jale', 'Lukka Chuppi', and many others.

The singer was awarded the Padma Bhushan award in 1969, Padma Vibhushan award in 1999, and the Bharat Tarna in 2001.

Mangeshkar was the oldest of the siblings, Meena Khadikar, Asha Bhosle, Usha Mangeshkar, and Hridaynath Mangeshkar.

