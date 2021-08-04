Wednesday, Aug 04, 2021 | Last Update : 07:52 PM IST

Gold gains Rs 123; silver zooms Rs 766

PTI
Published : Aug 4, 2021, 5:06 pm IST
Updated : Aug 4, 2021, 5:06 pm IST

Silver also zoomed Rs 766 to Rs 66,926 per kilogram from Rs 66,160 per kilogram in the previous trade

In the international market, gold was trading in the green at USD 1,815 per ounce. (PTI Photo)
 In the international market, gold was trading in the green at USD 1,815 per ounce. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: Gold in the national capital on Wednesday rose by Rs 123 to Rs 46,992 per 10 gram amid gains in international precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 46,869 per 10 grams.

 

Silver also zoomed Rs 766 to Rs 66,926 per kilogram from Rs 66,160 per kilogram in the previous trade.

"Spot gold prices for 24 carats in Delhi rose by Rs 123 with recovery in COMEX gold prices," according to HDFC Securities, Senior Analyst (Commodities), Tapan Patel.

In the international market, gold was trading in the green at USD 1,815 per ounce, while silver was flat at USD 25.71 per ounce.

