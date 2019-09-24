Tuesday, Sep 24, 2019 | Last Update : 12:19 PM IST

Business, In Other News

Income Tax notice to Election Commissioner Ashok Lavasa's wife

PTI
Published : Sep 24, 2019, 10:57 am IST
Updated : Sep 24, 2019, 10:57 am IST

She has been issued notice to explain certain details in her ITR with regard to holding directorship in about 10 companies.

Lavasa's wife has been issued a notice by the department to explain certain details in her I-T Returns (ITR).
 Lavasa's wife has been issued a notice by the department to explain certain details in her I-T Returns (ITR).

New Delhi: Election Commissioner Ashok Lavasa's wife Novel Singhal Lavasa has come under the scanner of the Income Tax Department on charges of alleged tax evasion, official sources said on Monday.

Lavasa's wife has been issued a notice by the department to explain certain details in her I-T Returns (ITR) with regard to holding directorship in about 10 companies, they said.

The officials said after preliminary investigation, the tax department has asked her to provide more documents related to her personal finances.

The department is looking at the ITRs of Novel Singhal Lavasa to ascertain if her income has escaped assessment in the past or something has been concealed from tax authorities, they said.

The probe into alleged tax evasion and holding of directorship in multiple firms against the former banker pertains to a time period between 2015-17, they say “There have been reports in certain sections of the media about Income Tax notices to the undersigned regarding ‘discrepancies in tax returns’ filed by me. It is stated that I have paid all taxes due towards me and disclosed all income earned by me from pension, and all other sources as per Income Tax law," Novel said in a statement to Mint's query.id.

She also said, “It is clarified that having served as a Class I officer with the State Bank of India for 28 years and having acquired vast experience in Banking and Development, I continue to be engaged in various professional activities, including as independent Director in a few companies."

“I have replied to all IT notices received since 5th August 2019 and have been cooperating with the ongoing process of the department," Novel added.

Ashok Lavasa was appointed election commissioner on January 23, 2018, after he retired as the Union Finance Secretary in the previous year.

His difference of opinion, with regard to the implementation of the model code of conduct (MCC), with Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora and Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra was reported during the recently-concluded general elections.

Tags: ashok lavasa, election commissioner, novel singhal lavasa, income tax department, itr
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From Business

Indian auto sales fell for the 10th straight month in August, marking one of the worst slowdowns in the industry’s history.

India's biggest carmaker Maruti sees higher sales in September

The broader Nifty advanced 13.40 points, or 0.12 per cent, to 11,613.60.

Sensex opens over 200 points higher; Nifty tops 11,600

Forex traders said fresh foreign fund inflows, higher opening in domestic equities and easing crude oil prices supported the rupee.

Rupee rises 22 paise against dollar in early trade

The social media’s financial scams policy states that one cannot utilise its services

Twitter will suspend accounts of users who run financial scams: report

MOST POPULAR

1

Realme power bank review: With great power, comes great design

2

For Pak, Boris not UK PM: Twitter laughs at UN official's gaffe

3

E-commerce can boost consumption, expect strong demand from small towns, cities: Flipkart

4

Mahesh Babu bags prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award for Best Actor!

5

Why is it traditional to have a diamond engagement ring?

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

This Christian Siriano dress had a plain black, figure-hugging design with a multi-coloured cape billowing behind it. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Dazzling colours graced the ramp

The Nobel Peace Prize winning Catholic nun who spent 45-years serving for the poor, sick, orphaned, and dying. (Photo: AP)

Hymns and prayers: Kolkata celebrates death annversary of Saint Mother Teresa

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham