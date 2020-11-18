Wednesday, Nov 18, 2020 | Last Update : 06:03 AM IST

  Business   In Other News  18 Nov 2020  Lakshmi Vilas Bank placed under moratorium, RBI proposes merger with DBS Bank
Business, In Other News

Lakshmi Vilas Bank placed under moratorium, RBI proposes merger with DBS Bank

THE ASIAN AGE. | FALAKNAAZ SYED
Published : Nov 18, 2020, 3:29 am IST
Updated : Nov 18, 2020, 3:29 am IST

As part of the moratorium, the regulator has capped deposit withdrawals by customers to Rs 25,000

Reserve Bank of India
 Reserve Bank of India

Mumbai: Minutes after placing beleaguered Lakshmi Vilas Bank (LVB) under
moratorium and superseding its Board of Directors, the Reserve Bank of
India (RBI) on Tuesday announced a draft scheme to merge the ailing lender with DBS Bank India Ltd (DBIL).

RBI has placed the Tamil Nadu-based LVB under moratorium for 30 days that would end on December 16, 2020, according to statements from the regulator and the government on Tuesday. As part of the moratorium, the regulator has capped deposit withdrawals by customers to Rs 25,000. Borrowers can withdraw above Rs 25,000 only for unforeseen expenses like medical treatment, education etc.

 

This is the third such instance in the banking sector as the RBI had placed Yes Bank under moratorium for two weeks on March 5. The bank was later rescued by SBI-led consortium. PMC Bank was also placed under moratorium.

Proposing the scheme of amalgamation, the central bank said that DBIL is well capitalised and will bring in additional capital of Rs 2500 crore upfront, to support the credit growth of the merged entity.

Owing to comfortable level of capital, the combined balance sheet of DBIL would remain healthy after the proposed amalgamation, with capital to Risk weighted assets ratio (CRAR) at 12.51 per cent and Common Equity Tier 1 (CET-1) capital at 9.61 per cent, without taking into account the infusion of additional capital.

 

DBIL is a wholly-owned subsidiary of DBS Bank Ltd, Singapore (DBS), which in turn is a subsidiary of Asia’s leading financial services group, DBS Group Holdings Limited and has the advantage of a strong parentage. It had been issued a banking license on October 4, 2018.

In a statement the central bank said, “LVB has undergone a steady decline with the bank incurring continuous losses over the last three years, eroding its net-worth. In absence of any viable strategic plan, declining advances and mounting non-performing assets (NPAs), the losses are expected to continue. The bank has not been able to raise adequate capital to address issues around its negative net-worth and continuing losses. Further, the bank is also experiencing continuous withdrawal of deposits and low levels of liquidity. It has also experienced serious governance issues and practices in the recent years which have led to deterioration in its performance.”

 

LVB was placed under the Prompt Corrective Action (PCA) framework in September 2019, considering the breach of PCA thresholds as on March 31, 2019.

The RBI said that it had been continually engaging with the bank’s management to find ways to augment the capital funds to comply with the capital adequacy norms.

The bank management had indicated to the Reserve Bank that it was in talks with certain investors. However, it failed to submit any concrete proposal to Reserve Bank and the bank’s efforts to enhance its capital through amalgamation of a Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) with itself appears to have reached a dead end… In the meantime, the bank was facing regular outflow of liquidity.

 

In October, non-bank lender Clix Capital had submitted a non-binding offer for LVB. In an unprecedented move, shareholders at the last AGM voted against the appointment of the bank’s top brass.

Meanwhile, the RBI said that it has superseded the Board of the troubled lender for a period of 30 days as any effort to revive the bank “will be in vain” with the present Board steering its affairs. It appointed TN Manoharan, former non-executive chairman of Canara Bank, as LVB’s administrator.

CH Venkatachalam, general secretary of the country’s largest bank union AIBEA said that the announcement has come as a shock to the bank customers and general public and would create panic and doubt in the minds of people about the stability and dependability of banks.

 

“RBI which is responsible to maintain the stability of the banks and financial sector cannot escape its responsibility for not taking timely action. RBI’s role should be thoroughly probed. Moreover, some top management officials of LVB are responsible for the huge bad loans in the Bank and action should be taken on them,” said Venkatachalam.

LVB has incurred a net loss of Rs 836 crore and Rs112 crore for the FY 2019-20 and quarter ending June 30, 2020 respectively. The losses are expected to continue for other quarters of the FY 2020-21 also, as estimated by the Reserve Bank of India.

As there is no likelihood of increase in fresh advances and slippages may continue, asset quality position is likely to deteriorate materially during FY 2020-21. The CET1 of the bank was negative at -1.83 per cent and CRAR at 0.17 per cent as reported as on June 30, 2020 [CRAR has declined to -1.94 per cent as on September 30, 2020, as per unaudited position].

 

As per assessment, the banking company faces deteriorating asset quality due to a large number of fresh slippages. The banking company has so far failed to bring any firm proposal for infusion of fresh capital.

Apart from this, the banking company has serious governance and management issues said the RBI.

Tags: lakshmi vilas bank, bank moratorium, dbs bank india, rbi

Latest From Business

Representational image.

COVID-19 effect: Shopping malls coming up at snail’s pace across India

Representational image

WPI inflation rises to eight-month high in October

Representational image

Indian economy may be recovering faster than anticipated: Oxford Economics

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

FM Sitharaman announces new stimulus measures for India's COVID-stricken economy

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

2

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

3

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

4

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

5

Rashid dedicates his Man of the Match performance to his late mother — his biggest fan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham