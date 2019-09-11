Wednesday, Sep 11, 2019 | Last Update : 02:54 PM IST

Govt to buy apples directly from J&K farmers, pay via DBT

NAFED will acquire more than 50 per cent of the apple from J&K farmers.

The state administration also confirmed that the apple producers will get payment directly in the bank accounts through direct benefit transfer. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
New Delhi: The  deadline for acquiring of apples directly from the Jammu and Kashmir farmers is fixed for December 15 by the government and also ensured them that they will not suffer losses.

The apple will be acquired by the Centre-run National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (NAFED), said officials.

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik, On August 28 had announced that NAFED will acquire more than 50 per cent of the apple from J&K farmers. The India Express had reported on September 4 that the government was considering procuring the entire apple crop of the state.

A government official said, All categories of apples — A, B and C — in the 2019 season will be procured from all the apple producing districts in J&K as well as designated wholesale markets in Sopore, Shopian and Srinagar.

The state administration also confirmed that the apple producers will get payment directly in the bank accounts through direct benefit transfer (DBT).

The price committee that includes a member from the National Horticulture Board will decide the price for various categories of apples, says official.

The state chief secretary will chair implementation and coordination committee at the state level while the Union ministries of agriculture and home affairs and other central agencies will oversee smooth implementation of the scheme, another official said.

