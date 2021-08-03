Prime Minister launches e-RUPI

e-Rupi voucher will be delivered in the form of a QR code or SMS string-based e-voucher to the beneficiary’s mobile number

Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched e-RUPI an electronic pre-paid voucher via video conferencing. e-Rupi is a cashless and contactless instrument for digital payments that can be issued directly to citizens after verifying mobile number and identity.

e-Rupi voucher will be delivered in the form of a QR code or SMS string-based e-voucher to the beneficiary’s mobile number.

“Today the country is giving a new dimension to digital governance. e-Rupi voucher is going to play a huge role in making digital transactions, and direct benefit transfers more effective.

This will help everyone in targeted, transparent and leakage free delivery," the Prime Minister said while launching e-Rupi.

"Not only government but if a non-government organisation wants to support anyone in their education or medical treatment, then they can use e-Rupi instead of giving cash. This will assure that the amount donated is being used only for the said work," he added.

To begin with e-Rupi facility will be available for health services and would later be expanded to other segments. It will connect the sponsors of the services with the beneficiaries and service providers digitally without any physical interface. The users will be able to redeem the voucher without a card, digital payments app or internet banking access at the service provider. Being prepaid in nature, it assures timely payment to the service provider without involvement of any intermediary. It can also be used for delivering services under schemes meant for providing drugs and nutritional support under Mother and Child welfare schemes, TB eradication programmes, drugs and diagnostics under schemes like Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, fertiliser subsidies etc., according to PMO statement.

Private sectors too can leverage these digital vouchers as part of their employee welfare and corporate social responsibility programmes, the statement said.

However, e-Rupi should not be confused as India’s digital currency as it can be used only on specific grounds or specific goods.

e-Rupi has been developed by the National Payments Corporation of India on its UPI platform, in collaboration with the Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare and the National Health Authority.