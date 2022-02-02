Wednesday, Feb 02, 2022 | Last Update : 09:30 AM IST

  Business   In Other News  02 Feb 2022  Post offices to be linked to bank network, ATMs
Business, In Other News

Post offices to be linked to bank network, ATMs

THE ASIAN AGE. | FALAKNAAZ SYED
Published : Feb 2, 2022, 6:49 am IST
Updated : Feb 2, 2022, 6:49 am IST

The minister also announced setting up 75 digital banking units (DBUs) in 75 districts by scheduled commercial banks

Currently, post offices provide savings account services and payments bank services through the India Post Payments Bank. (Representational Image/DC)
 Currently, post offices provide savings account services and payments bank services through the India Post Payments Bank. (Representational Image/DC)

Mumbai: In a bid to help expand the reach of financial services to the last mile, the Union Budget 2022 announced bringing 1.5 lakh post offices into the core banking system, and setting up digital banking units (DBUs) in 75 districts, to mark 75 years of Independence, by scheduled commercial banks.

“In 2022, 100 per cent of 1.5 lakh post offices will come on the core banking system enabling financial inclusion and access to accounts through net banking, mobile banking, ATMs, and provide online transfer of funds between post office accounts and bank accounts. This will be helpful, especially for farmers and senior citizens in rural areas, enabling interoperability and financial inclusion," said finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said.

 

Currently, post offices provide savings account services and payments bank services through the India Post Payments Bank.

The minister also announced setting up 75 digital banking units (DBUs) in 75 districts by scheduled commercial banks.

Ashish Singhal, managing director of SVC Co-Operative Bank, said, "Connecting post-offices to the core banking system will help reduce the distance between urban-rural economy."

Ketan Doshi, managing director of PayPoint India, said, "The move to connect 150,000 post offices in India to the core banking system, allowing people, especially in rural areas, to access their accounts online and transfer money within post office accounts and other banks will deepen financial inclusion."

 

Tags: union budget 2022, post office
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From Business

Sitharaman said,

RBI to issue Digital Rupee in FY23: Sitharaman

The FM said that to enable affordable broadband and mobile service proliferation in rural and remote areas, five per cent of annual collections under the universal service obligation fund will be allocated. (PTI Image)

Spectrum auction, 5G services roll-out this year

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman holds a folder-case containing the Union Budget 2022-23 as she poses for a photograph with the Finance Ministry officials, outside the North Block, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)

FM presents 'amrit kaal' Budget; gives 'booster shot' for growth, big digital push

This is meant to reduce litigation, but will not provide additional refund. (Representational image: PTI)

I-T returns can be updated in two years to correct any errors

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

2

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

3

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

4

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

5

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham