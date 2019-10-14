Monday, Oct 14, 2019 | Last Update : 01:42 PM IST

WPI inflation eases to 0.33 per cent in September

The annual rate of inflation, based on monthly wholesale price index was at 5.22 per cent in September 2018.

The rate of price rise for the food articles was at 7.47 per cent during the month.
 The rate of price rise for the food articles was at 7.47 per cent during the month.

New Delhi: Wholesale prices based inflation eased to 0.33 per cent in September, as against 1.08 per cent in August due to fall in prices of non-food articles, government data showed on Monday.

The annual rate of inflation, based on monthly wholesale price index (WPI), was at 5.22 per cent in September 2018.

The rate of price rise for the food articles was at 7.47 per cent during the month, while that for non-food articles stood at 2.18 per cent, showed the data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry. 

