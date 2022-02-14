Monday, Feb 14, 2022 | Last Update : 03:01 AM IST

  Business   Economy  14 Feb 2022  EPFO to take call on interest rate for 2021-22 in March
Business, Economy

EPFO to take call on interest rate for 2021-22 in March

PTI
Published : Feb 14, 2022, 12:53 am IST
Updated : Feb 14, 2022, 12:53 am IST

The 8.5 per cent interest rate on EPF deposits for 2020-21 was decided by the Central Board of Trustees (CBT) in March 2021

EPFO's apex decision-making body Central Board of Trustee will take a call on the interest rate on employees' provident fund deposits for 2021-22 in its meeting next month. (DC file photo)
 EPFO's apex decision-making body Central Board of Trustee will take a call on the interest rate on employees' provident fund deposits for 2021-22 in its meeting next month. (DC file photo)

New Delhi: EPFO's apex decision-making body Central Board of Trustee will take a call on the interest rate on employees' provident fund deposits for 2021-22 in its meeting next month.

"The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) CBT meeting will be held in Guwahati in March where a proposal for the interest rate for 2021-22 would be listed as it is the end of the fiscal year," Union Labour Minister Bhupender Yadav told PTI when asked about EPF interest rate for 2021-22.

 

Asked whether EPFO would maintain the 8.5 per cent interest rate for 2021-22 as decided for 2020-21, Yadav, who also heads the CBT, said the decision would be taken on the basis of income projection for the financial year.

The 8.5 per cent interest rate on EPF deposits for 2020-21 was decided by the Central Board of Trustees (CBT) in March 2021.

It was ratified by the finance ministry in October 2021 and thereafter, EPFO issued directions to field offices to credit the interest income at 8.5 per cent for 2020-21 into the subscribers' account.

Once CBT decides an interest rate on EPF deposits for a fiscal year, it is sent to the Ministry of Finance for concurrence.

 

EPFO provides the rate of interest only after it is ratified by the government through the finance ministry.

In March 2020, EPFO had lowered interest rate on provident fund deposits to a seven-year low of 8.5 per cent for 2019-20, from 8.65 per cent provided for 2018-19.

The EPF interest rate provided for 2019-20 was the lowest since 2012-13, when it was brought down to 8.5 per cent.

EPFO had provided 8.65 per cent interest rate to its subscribers in 2016-17 and 8.55 per cent in 2017-18. The rate of interest was slightly higher at 8.8 per cent in 2015-16.

It had given 8.75 per cent rate of interest in 2013-14 as well as in 2014-15, higher than 8.5 per cent for 2012-13. The rate of interest was 8.25 per cent on provident fund in 2011-12.

 

Tags: epfo, central board of trustees, employees provident fund
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From Business

Rahul Bajaj. (PTI File Image)

Eminent industrialist Rahul Bajaj dies at 83

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Rajya Sabha, during ongoing Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

Retail inflation contained at 6.2% despite biggest contraction in economy: Sitharaman

Reserve Bank of India governor Shaktikanta Das (PTI)

RBI maintains status quo; leaves repo rate unchanged at 4 per cent

In this file photo taken on November 27, 2019 an Amazon sign is pictured at the Amazon Fulfilment Centre in Peterborough, east England. (Photo: AFP)

FRL-Reliance merger: Supreme Court notice to Future group on plea of Amazon

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

2

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

3

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

4

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

5

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham