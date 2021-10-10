Sunday, Oct 10, 2021 | Last Update : 11:39 AM IST

Petrol, diesel prices hiked for sixth consecutive day

ANI
Published : Oct 10, 2021, 9:24 am IST
Updated : Oct 10, 2021, 9:24 am IST

The price of diesel in the national capital has gone up to Rs 92.82 per litre

In Mumbai, petrol is priced at Rs 110.12 per litre. (Photo: PTI/File)
 In Mumbai, petrol is priced at Rs 110.12 per litre. (Photo: PTI/File)

New Delhi: Petrol and diesel prices were hiked across the country for the sixth consecutive day on Sunday.

In Delhi, the petrol price was hiked by 30 paise per litre, taking it to Rs 104.14. The price of diesel in the national capital has gone up to Rs 92.82 per litre with the hike in price by Rs 0.35.

 

In Mumbai, petrol is priced at Rs 110.12 per litre (up by Re 0.29) and diesel costs Rs 100.66 per litre (up by Re 0.37) today.

