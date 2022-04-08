Friday, Apr 08, 2022 | Last Update : 11:23 AM IST

  Business   Economy  08 Apr 2022  RBI maintains status quo; leaves benchmark lending rate unchanged at 4%
Business, Economy

RBI maintains status quo; leaves benchmark lending rate unchanged at 4%

PTI
Published : Apr 8, 2022, 11:10 am IST
Updated : Apr 8, 2022, 11:10 am IST

This is the 11th time in a row that the Monetary Policy Committee headed by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das has maintained the status quo

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das. (PTI Photo)
 RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das. (PTI Photo)

Mumbai:  Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday kept the benchmark interest rate unchanged at 4 per cent and decided to continue with its accommodative stance despite rising inflation.

This is the 11th time in a row that the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) headed by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das has maintained the status quo. RBI had last revised its policy repo rate or the short-term lending rate on May 22, 2020 in an off-policy cycle to perk up demand by cutting the interest rate to a historic low.

 

MPC has decided to keep benchmark repurchase (repo) rate at 4 per cent, Das said while announcing the bi-monthly monetary policy review.

Consequently, the reverse repo rate will continue to earn 3.35 per cent interest for banks for their deposits kept with RBI.

This is the first MPC meeting of the current financial year/

