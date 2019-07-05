Friday, Jul 05, 2019 | Last Update : 04:30 PM IST

Business, Economy

Budget 2019: For every rupee in govt kitty, 68 paise come from taxes

PTI
Published : Jul 5, 2019, 2:57 pm IST
Updated : Jul 5, 2019, 2:59 pm IST

Corporation tax is the single largest source of income, contributing 21 paise to each rupee earned.

According to the Budget for 2019-20 presented in Parliament by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Goods and Services Tax collections will contribute 19 paise in every rupee revenue.
 According to the Budget for 2019-20 presented in Parliament by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Goods and Services Tax collections will contribute 19 paise in every rupee revenue.

New Delhi: For every rupee in the government coffer, 68 paise will come from direct and indirect taxes while states' share of taxes and duties is the single-largest expense head accounting for 23 per cent of total spending, budget documents showed.

According to the Budget for 2019-20 presented in Parliament by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Goods and Services Tax collections will contribute 19 paise in every rupee revenue.

Corporation tax is the single largest source of income, contributing 21 paise to each rupee earned.

The collection from borrowings and other liabilities will be 20 paise while income tax will yield 16 paise to every rupee collection.

The government intends to earn 9 paise from non-tax revenue like disinvestment, 8 paise from Union excise duty, 4 paise from customs and 3 paise from non-debt capital receipts in the every rupee collection.

On the expenditure side, the biggest outlay component is the states' share of taxes and duties at 23 paise, followed by interest payment at 18 paise.

Allocation for the defence has been kept unchanged at 9 paise.

Expenditure on central sector schemes will be 13 paise, while the allocation for centrally-sponsored schemes will be 9 paise.

The expenditure on the Finance Commission and other transfers is pegged at 7 paise. Subsidies and pension would account for 8 paise and 5 paise, respectively, in each rupee spending.

The government will spend 8 paise on other expenditure.

Also read: Some relief for tax payers, focus 'gaon, gareeb aur kisan'

Tags: union budget 2019, budget 2019, nirmala sitharaman, goods and services tax, tax
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From Business

Yes Bank was the top loser in the Sensex pack, crashing 8.36 per cent, followed by NTPC, M&M, Vedanta, Sun Pharma and TCS, which lost up to 4.81 per cent lower.

Budget 2019: Sensex sheds 395 points; metal, power stocks sink

In the national capital, gold of 99.9 per cent and 99.5 per cent purity surged by Rs 590 each to Rs 34,800 and Rs 34,630 per 10 gram, respectively, according to the All India Sarafa Association. (Representational Image)

Gold prices zoom Rs 590 on custom duty hike

Chief Economic Adviser K V Subramanian had also on Thursday said that cost of capital internationally is low while liquidity is very high there.

Govt to start raising part of its gross borrowings from external markets: FM

The collection from the sector in the last fiscal fell short of Rs 9,416.42 crore at Rs 39,245 crore from the budgeted provision of Rs 48,661.42 crore.

Budget 2019: Govt enhances revenue collection from telecom sector to Rs 50,519 cr

MOST POPULAR

1

Fake Samsung firmware update app dupes over 10,000,000 Android users

2

Ananya reveals the quality she inherited from dad Chunky Panday; find out

3

ICC CWC'19: Rohit Sharma one innings away from breaking 3 big records

4

Union Budget 2019: FM draws attention to women of India with 'Naari tu Narayaani'

5

Delhi man pulls emergency chain of train to let mother finish breakfast, held

more

Editors' Picks

Elnaaz Norouzi in Sacred Games. (Photo: Instagram)

Find out how hottie Elnaaz Norouzi bagged her role in Sacred Games

Ayushmann Khurrana in Article 15.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15 set to be this year’s 'Andhadhun'

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho.

It's an honour for me to represent police: 'Saaho' actor Shraddha Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Thursday night, the makers of Kabir Singh had organised a success bash as the Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film crossed Rs 200 crore mark at the box-office. Kabir Singh actors like Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Arjan Bajwa, Sohum Majumdar and others celebrated success in all-night party at the swanky pub in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Kabir Singh success bash: Shahid-Kiara celebrate in all-night party; see pics

Bollywood celebrities like Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, Parineeti Chopra, John Abraham, Nushrat Bharucha, Rakul Preet Singh and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Kartik-Sara, Akshay, Alia and others snapped in Mumbai

Amidst heavy rains, Kangana Ranaut launched her upcoming film Judgementall Hai Kya's trailer at grand launch in Mumbai. Also starring Rajkummar Rao in lead role, Kangana stole the limelight with her shimmering appearance at the trailer launch. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Kangana steals the limelight at Judgementall Hai Kya trailer launch

On Monday, Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra launched their upcoming film Jabariya Jodi's trailer. The actor were looking amazing together as their outfit had a 'desi' touch. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Jabariya Jodi trailer launch: Sidharth-Parineeti shine in 'desi' avatar

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Kangana Ranaut, Varun Dhawan, Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani, Sidharth Malhotra and others set monsoon fashion goals for their fans. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Monsoon fashion: Hrithik, Kangana, Deepika & others step out in style; see pics

Bollywood celebrities like Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover, Pooja Hegde, Sidharth Malhotra and others snapped in stylish avatar in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stylish Bollywood: Varun, Vicky, Janhvi & others step out in style

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham