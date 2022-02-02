Wednesday, Feb 02, 2022 | Last Update : 09:30 AM IST

  Business   Economy  02 Feb 2022  RBI to issue Digital Rupee in FY23: Sitharaman
Business, Economy

RBI to issue Digital Rupee in FY23: Sitharaman

THE ASIAN AGE. | FALAKNAAZ SYED
Published : Feb 2, 2022, 7:34 am IST
Updated : Feb 2, 2022, 7:34 am IST

Digital currency will also lead to a more efficient and cheaper currency management system

Sitharaman said,
 Sitharaman said, "Introduction of Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) will give a big boost to the digital economy. (PTI Photo/ Shahbaz Khan

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will issue the much-awaited digital rupee in the next financial year, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in the Union Budget on Tuesday. The digital rupee or the Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) will be based on blockchain technology, the tech behind Bitcoin and other popular cryptocurrencies.

Sitharaman said, "Introduction of Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) will give a big boost to the digital economy. Digital currency will also lead to a more efficient and cheaper currency management system. It is, therefore, proposed to introduce digital rupee, using blockchain and other technologies, to be issued by the Reserve Bank of India starting 2022-23."

 

A CBDC is the legal tender issued by a central bank in a digital form. It is the same as a fiat currency and is exchangeable one-to-one with the fiat currency. Only its form is different. However, it is not comparable to the private virtual currencies such as Bitcoin or Ethereum that have mushroomed over the last decade.

With this, India joins the likes of China, Russia and the UK among major economies evaluating the issuance of their own digital currency. According to a study by the Bank of International Settlements (BIS), 86 per cent of central banks in the world are researching CBDC while 60 per cent are experimenting with it. As much as 14 per cent of central banks are in the pilot testing phase.

 

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) deputy governor T Rabi Sankar had said in July 2021 that the RBI is working toward a “phased implementation strategy” of a CBDC and would be conducting pilot tests in wholesale and retail segments, RBI.

The draft of the crypto Bill has suggested that the government may still ban all cryptocurrencies in the country to promote a possible digital currency from the RBI.

“To create a facilitative framework for creation of the official digital currency to be issued by the Reserve Bank of India. The Bill also seeks to prohibit all private cryptocurrencies in India. However, it allows for certain exceptions to promote the underlying technology of cryptocurrency and its uses," the Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill, 2021 read.

 

Tags: union budget 2022
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From Business

The FM said that to enable affordable broadband and mobile service proliferation in rural and remote areas, five per cent of annual collections under the universal service obligation fund will be allocated. (PTI Image)

Spectrum auction, 5G services roll-out this year

Currently, post offices provide savings account services and payments bank services through the India Post Payments Bank. (Representational Image/DC)

Post offices to be linked to bank network, ATMs

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman holds a folder-case containing the Union Budget 2022-23 as she poses for a photograph with the Finance Ministry officials, outside the North Block, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)

FM presents 'amrit kaal' Budget; gives 'booster shot' for growth, big digital push

This is meant to reduce litigation, but will not provide additional refund. (Representational image: PTI)

I-T returns can be updated in two years to correct any errors

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

2

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

3

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

4

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

5

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham