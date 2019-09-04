Wednesday, Sep 04, 2019 | Last Update : 02:45 PM IST

Maruti to halt production at Haryana plant for two days

Reeling under severe slowdown, the auto major had reduced its production by 33.99 per cent in August.

New Delhi: The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Wednesday said it has decided to suspend production at its Gurugram and Manesar plants in Haryana for two days.

The company said it will halt manufacturing operations at the two manufacturing facilities on September 7 and 9.

"Both days will be observed as no production days," MSI said in a statement.

Reeling under severe slowdown, the auto major had reduced its production by 33.99 per cent in August, making it the seventh straight month of reduction.

The company produced a total of 1,11,370 units in August as against 1,68,725 units in the year-ago month. Passenger vehicles' production last month stood at 1,10,214 units as against 1,66,161 units in August 2018, a decline of 33.67 per cent. In July, the automaker had cut its production by 25.15 percent to 1,33,625 units.

On September 1, the company had reported a 33 per cent dip in total sales last month at 1,06,413 units as compared with 1,58,189 units in August 2018.

