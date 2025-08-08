AA Edit | Climate Poses Planning Challenge

Just two days after the cloudburst in Uttarkashi that led to flash floods, heavy rain in Hyderabad — with more than 100 mm of rainfall recorded at 15 locations — disrupted life in India’s fifth-largest economic hub, turning roads into water streams and forcing taxis and autorickshaws off the streets.

Even after the rain subsided, the traffic situation did not return to normal for several hours because of waterlogging, keeping people stranded in transit for a long time. However, this is not something that happens only in Hyderabad, it is a routine affair in almost every Indian city during monsoons. Stories abound about people’s struggles to reach home after a sudden downpour — be it in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru or Kolkata.

While monsoon travails highlight poor urban planning and the subpar construction quality of public infrastructure in Indian cities, people’s poor civic sense is equally to blame for bringing cities to such a pass. Those who keep their houses clean and tidy often do not show similar responsibility in public spaces, littering roads with impunity. Garbage strewn on streets clogs drains, leading to waterlogging that affects even those who caused it.

Cloudbursts — involving heavy rainfall of over 100 mm in a short duration — have become increasingly common in recent times. By 2030, a study projects that India will see a 43 per cent rise in short and intense bursts of rain. Such intense rains will make flood control difficult in metro cities, as legacy drainage systems are designed for historical averages and not for this phenomenon.

State and Central governments must, therefore, reevaluate their urban planning in light of extreme weather events. Similarly, people should live closer to their workplace, adopt carpooling and choose schools closer to home for their children. Instead of concentrating in one location, companies should spread out their facilities within a city or switch to remote working models in periods of weather crisis. For people and companies, this requires a 360-degree reassessment of existing routines. Yet, in the absence of drastic realignment, no city can withstand extreme weather events such as these induced by climate change.