San Salvador: El Salvador's Nayib Bukele has launched a massive military operation in nearby Haiti on the pretext of rescuing four missing soldiers, but the mission's lack of transparency has raised questions about its true aims.

The deployment of over 2,000 troops in Haiti allegedly aims to recover the Salvadoran troops, but the operation's expanding scope is drawing parallels with Bukele's contentious war on gangs at home.

The island nation, the poorest and most violent country in the Americas, has tasked numerous foreign troops with restoring security.

The 2,000-strong United Nations Gang Suppression Force (GSF) has distanced itself from Bukele's recent deployment.

US President Donald Trump backs the operation, although Washington has urged better coordination to avoid friendly fire.

What have Salvadoran troops done so far?

In typical bombastic fashion, Bukele has posted dramatic videos on X of helicopters firing on the homes of gang leaders.

One apparently belonged to Jeff Gwo Lwa, a leader of a well-armed gang coalition called Viv Ansanm.

Bukele on Wednesday presented the strike as a "gift" to Haitians, some of whom have marched in support of his operation.

Earlier this month, he announced the destruction of the "headquarters" of the 400 Mawozo gang and residence of leader Wilson Joseph, who was not there.

Last week, Haitian police reported the takeover of a gang-controlled soccer stadium, with Salvadoran and army assistance.

El Salvador's intervention "created a momentum that forces other forces to deliver results," Diego Da Rin, a Haiti specialist at the International Crisis Group, told AFP.

But it has spawned new problems too. Da Rin said gang members have killed alleged operation collaborators and sympathizers.

What is the scope?

Bukele insists his troops will leave once they rescue the four soldiers, who disappeared during an ambush by gang members.

On Tuesday, however, El Salvador and Haiti announced a "cooperation agreement" that opens the door to deeper Salvadoran involvement in the long-running crisis.

Neither side has disclosed the details of the agreement, aside from El Salvador saying it funds 90 percent of the operation.

"A military operation... is not discussed publicly. You cannot reveal what the tactics are," said Vice President Felix Ulloa.

Haiti said the agreement opens a "new stage" in facing "security challenges" and on Tuesday, Justice Minister Patrick Pelissier visited El Salvador's "mega-prison" for alleged gang members.

The Salvadorans set up a base in the recovered stadium as a way to push "deeper" into gang-controlled areas, according to Bukele.

That strategy suggested a radical geographical pivot away from the area where the soldiers disappeared, said Da Rin.

El Salvador could be maintaining "ambiguity about the objectives and scope of the deployment because perhaps it is still not clear how financially sustainable it can be," he added.

What does Bukele want?

With an approval rating of 80 percent, Bukele's re-election in February is almost guaranteed.

That electoral context deepened doubts about the aim of such an expensive operation in a country where all security strategies have so far failed.

Bukele wants "to cement his image as a hero against organized crime, saying that he not only defeated Salvadoran gangs, but is also helping another country facing a security crisis that seems unsolvable," Da Rin speculated.

"There is an interest in... exporting and selling that model to the world, and this looks like an opportunity to show that off," said Jake Johnston, a US expert on Haiti.

Da Rin noted one significant difference, however.

"These are military operations where the enemy is being killed, not arrested," as in El Salvador, he said.

Amnesty International has warned that Bukele's domestic policies may amount to "crimes against humanity," given reports of arbitrary arrests and deaths and torture in detention.