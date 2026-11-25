The Trump administration has quietly shelved proposals to use business deals as an incentive for Russia to ​end the war in Ukraine, after Moscow showed little interest ‌in the proposed energy and aviation ventures, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.

Trump's envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner told European officials that corporate tie-ups were ​no longer a core aspect of the US pitch to Russia, ​the report said, citing five officials briefed on the change ⁠in tactic.

The White House did not immediately respond to a Reuters ​request for comment. Reuters could not immediately verify the report.

Top Russian and ​US officials, including Kushner, held talks about bringing a US investor into the Nord Stream pipelines that delivered gas to Germany before Russia invaded Ukraine, Reuters reported in ​October.

Kushner, who has been trying to broker a truce between Russia and ​Ukraine and views doing business as central to restoring peace, also floated postwar ideas ‌such ⁠as US companies investing in Russian oil projects and titanium production ventures, the FT report said.

Russian officials initially responded positively to the US suggestions but Russia has since cooled on the idea, as it insists ​on Ukraine giving up ​territory and ⁠making other concessions Kyiv considers unacceptable in exchange for peace, the FT report added.

"It was made pretty clear ​that the Russians were not in the market for ​this kind ⁠of thing," one of the officials told the paper.

In October, the Trump administration temporarily lifted US sanctions on Russian fuel that were designed to deprive ⁠Moscow of ​revenue for its war on Ukraine after ​Russia agreed to supply diesel to global markets in an effort to lower fuel prices.