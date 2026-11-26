The US has proposed a tariff rate of 25% on Indian imports, aimed at combating what it describes as excess industrial capacity, but it also said that could be reduced to 17% if a long-pending trade ​deal is struck.

How Does a 17% Tariff Rate Compare?

The proposed 17% rate contingent on a trade deal is ‌a little lower than rates planned for many key countries with which India competes, potentially giving Indian exporters a competitive advantage.

The Trump administration has proposed a rate of 18% for Bangladesh, Cambodia and Indonesia. It is also planning a 20% rate for Vietnam provided the Southeast Asian nation strikes a ​trade deal.

China too faces a rate of 20%, which complies with a US-China trade truce that expires on January 10. ​But if the truce unravels, China's rate would rise to 40%. China's 20% rate would be ⁠added to duties of roughly 25% imposed during Trump's first term.

The potential 17% rate for India is also a notch lower ​than the 18% agreed by the US and India in a framework for a trade deal in February. That was before the US ​Supreme Court invalidated President Donald Trump's use of emergency powers to impose sweeping tariffs globally, leading to the current 10% baseline rate.

What Is The US Rationale And How Has New Delhi Responded?

The US has accused India of unreasonable trade practices including inadequate labour protections, financial repression, market access barriers and failure ​to address global excess capacity.

India's trade ministry said on late Wednesday it was examining the notice from the US Trade Representative's ​office. India had told the US during its investigation that it had no structural excess capacity in any sector, it added.

Why Have Trade Talks ‌Stretched Out ⁠So LonfONG?

India began talks with the US on a trade deal in February 2025 but unlike other nations, it has yet to come to an agreement.

Complications include a new US law that paves the way for up to 100% tariffs on Indian goods because of New Delhi's purchases of Russian oil. However, recent months have seen those purchases decline due to a fall in global crude prices ​and increased supplies from Saudi ​Arabia.

Bilateral ties between India and ⁠the US have been rocky this past year. Events that hurt relations include a US military attack on a ship off Oman that killed three Indian seafarers and India's rejection of Trump's repeated claim that ​he has brokered a ceasefire between India and Pakistan.

What Is At Stake?

The US is India's ​largest export market ⁠and exports have so far been resilient.

India's exports of goods to the United States surged 14.5% to $59.5 billion during the April-October period.

India says many of its largest export categories to the US, including generic pharmaceuticals and smartphones, are not subject to the current 10% levy.

But analysts say ⁠that failure ​to strike a trade deal could hurt businesses, dent market sentiment and hurt ​the Indian currency, which in October fell close to record lows.

India is particularly keen to keep dairy, poultry, rice, wheat and other farm products outside the scope ​of market-opening commitments.