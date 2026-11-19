Beijing: The presidents of the US, China and Russia issued a "Declaration Towards Peace" after their historic meeting on Thursday, calling for UN reforms, increased petroleum production and supply, dialogue to reduce nuclear risks and an end to the alleged abuse of jurisdiction by the ICC and similar bodies.

A four-point declaration issued after the unprecedented trilateral meeting between Donald Trump, Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin held on the sidelines of the APEC summit in China's Shenzhen city outlined consensus on critical global issues while avoiding mention of concerns over AI and calls for its international governance.

The declaration - issued at the end of the 90-minute meeting, the first-ever by the top leaders of the three major countries - stated that they had an in-depth exchange of views on the current international situation and committed to maintaining strategic stability and international security.

Significantly for India, which has been vocal in calling for UN reforms, the three presidents, whose countries are the permanent members of the UN Security Council, expressed commitment to reform the world body, which is increasingly coming under criticism for its ability to prevent global conflicts.

"As permanent members of the United Nations Security Council, China, Russia, and the United States committed to reform the UN so that the UN can respond more effectively to global challenges and conform to its fundamental mission of international peace and security," the declaration said.

Trump has been a vocal critic of the UN, accusing it of inefficiency, bureaucratic excess, political bias and failure to deliver results on major international conflicts.

In a bid to address the current global energy crisis generated by the Iran war, the declaration expressed commitment to increase the production and supply for the benefit of all nations.

"The three countries plan to increase the production and supply of refined petroleum products for the benefit of all nations. They reaffirmed the importance of stable energy flows," it said.

It was regarded as a major gain for Russia and relief for bulk importers of its oil, especially China and India, facing persistent threats of sanctions from the Trump administration against countries importing Russian oil.

The three Presidents came down heavily against the International Criminal Court (ICC) and similar bodies, warning that they must not abuse their jurisdiction.

"The three heads of state recognised that the principle of state consent and respect for immunities of State officials are of paramount importance, and concurred that the International Criminal Court and other similar bodies must not abuse their jurisdiction," it said.

The ICC is a permanent international court based in The Hague, Netherlands, under the Rome Statute adopted in 1998, which came into force in 2002.

The US, China, Russia, besides India and Israel, are not signatories, limiting its universal reach.

The ICC issued an arrest warrant against Putin in 2023 over allegations of human rights violations in Ukraine and against Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu. Currently, it is prosecuting former Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte over alleged crimes against humanity.

The three Presidents also agreed to conduct dialogue to reduce the risks and proliferation of nuclear weapons. The US, Russia and China have a large arsenal of nuclear weapons.

"The three heads of state reaffirmed that a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought. The three countries will conduct a dialogue on reducing nuclear risks and preventing the proliferation of nuclear weapons," the joint declaration said.

The Russian and US heads of state expressed appreciation to China for hosting this historic trilateral Summit, it said.

"First of all, when it comes to history and historical importance: no such meetings had taken place before, and now it has happened. This is undoubtedly a page in diplomatic history," Putin was quoted as saying by the state-run TASS news agency.

Xi, who hosted the meeting, called it a "milestone event" and referred to the three countries' experience as allies during World War II.

As the main victors of World War II, China, Russia and the US should steadfastly safeguard the post-war international order, Xi said.

Xi said that China, Russia and the United States should continue to encourage parties to a conflict to sit down and talk, and settle disputes through political and diplomatic means, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

He said that nuclear weapons, the Sword of Damocles that hangs over humanity, should be completely prohibited and thoroughly destroyed over time to make the world free of nuclear weapons.

He said that the three countries should strengthen economic cooperation and trade, combine their respective strengths as major countries in resources, manufacturing and consumption, so as to make the pie of cooperation bigger and achieve a win-win and all-win outcome.

China, Russia and the United States should be partners and friends, he said, adding that they should not go for conflict or confrontation among themselves, but should hold the line on peaceful coexistence and make efforts to avoid the Thucydides Trap, which means a new power rising to challenge the existing power.

Putin said Russia, China, and the US are capable of making a significant contribution to strengthening global stability if they cooperate in a constructive manner as partners.

Putin, who held a bilateral meeting with Trump earlier, said that during the meeting at the initiative of the US leader, significant attention was devoted to the conflict in Ukraine.

"We discussed this [the Ukrainian conflict] yesterday with the Chinese president, and today, at the initiative of the US president, we devoted a great deal of attention to it during our bilateral meeting," Putin said at the start of the trilateral summit, TASS reported.

Later, he told the media that the trilateral meeting was a serious endeavour and it was agreed that the format was a useful one but no overly ambitious goals had been set.

He added there was no agreement to regularly hold meetings in that format, BBC reported.

On stopping conflict with Ukraine, he questioned the idea that Russia is the aggressor, citing attacks on the Crimea bridge and Russian energy facilities.

Putin said it is up to the Ukrainian side to put an end to the war and to make compromises.

A TASS report said Putin was given the "seat of highest honour" during the trilateral meeting with Presidents Xi and Trump.

In a report in which it summarises "the main" takeaways from the "first in history" meeting of the leaders of China, Russia and the US, TASS said, "to his [Xi's] right-hand side, which in diplomatic protocol is the seat of highest honour, sat Putin; to his left sat Trump."

Trump defended the trilateral meeting, saying that he is engaging China and Russia. "Too often, past leaders avoided talking to nations with whom they had disagreements," he said.

"No problems were ever solved under the old school refusing to talk about them. No peace was ever forged by declining opportunities for engagement," he said.