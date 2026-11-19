Shenzhen, China: The United States, China and Russia agreed to a "peace declaration" reaffirming that a nuclear war should never be fought, Beijing and Moscow announced on Thursday following an unprecedented three-way summit between Presidents Donald Trump, Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin.

The declaration, released by China's state news agency Xinhua and the Kremlin, also pledged to advance reforms of the United Nations, increase supplies of refined petroleum products to all countries and uphold the immunity enjoyed by state officials in international courts.

However, the historic meeting produced no announced breakthrough on major disputes involving Ukraine, Iran, nuclear arms control and trade.

None of the three presidents made a statement immediately after the meeting, held on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Shenzhen. Trump subsequently departed for the United States.

"We are really making history," Trump told Xi and Putin as the meeting began. "No peace was ever forged by declining opportunities for engagement."

The leaders of the world's three largest nuclear powers met amid growing international concern over the war in Ukraine, the US-Israeli conflict with Iran and tensions surrounding Taiwan.

Putin said the three countries had "numerous shared interests in the settlement of regional conflicts, including obviously the conflict in Ukraine".

Xi, however, made no direct reference to Ukraine.

"History tells us that when major powers live in harmony, the world is at peace. When major powers clash, the world falls into turmoil," the Chinese President said.

Trump had pushed for nuclear arms control to be a central issue at the summit, despite China's longstanding reluctance to join negotiations with Washington and Moscow, which possess much larger nuclear arsenals.

"It's not an easy thing to do – give them up," Trump told the two leaders, referring to nuclear weapons.

The summit also exposed continuing geopolitical tensions. Xi warned Trump that Washington must "do the right thing" on Taiwan to avoid major setbacks in US-China relations.

Trump said he and Xi agreed on the importance of maintaining oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz, which have been disrupted by the Iran war.

The Chinese President called for resolving international disputes through political and diplomatic means.

The gathering has also raised concerns among smaller countries that decisions affecting their security and economic interests could be shaped by the three major powers without their participation.

Despite the declaration, analysts remained sceptical that the summit would deliver lasting agreements, given deep differences between Washington, Beijing and Moscow over regional conflicts, trade and nuclear weapons.