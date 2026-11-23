Dushanbe: Tajikistan said Monday it had withdrawn from the International Criminal Court (ICC) on the day that Russia's Vladimir Putin -- wanted by The Hague-based institution -- visited the Central Asian country

Putin has been wanted by the court since 2023 along with his children's rights commissioner Maria Lvova-Belova, over the "unlawful deportation" of Ukrainian children.

The Russian president, who launched the Ukraine war in 2022, travelled to Tajikistan from Shenzhen last week after holding a summit with US leader Donald Trump and China's Xi Jinping.

The three leaders declared they wanted to protect the immunity of state officials.

Dushanbe published its official withdrawal from the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court, saying it was "effected on 20 November 2026" -- the day of Putin's visit.

ICC members are expected to arrest Putin should he set foot on their soil.

Tajikistan is a close Russian ally. Dushanbe signed the Rome Statue that established the ICC in 1998 and ratified it in 2000.

The ICC said in a statement that it "regrets" Tajikistan's decision.

"Decisions by States Parties to disengage from the Rome Statute risk undermining the collective pursuit of justice and weakening global efforts to end impunity," the court said.

"The ICC stands at the heart of the international system of accountability, and its effectiveness depends on sustained and unequivocal support from the international community," it added.

Putin, shunned by the West, has limited his travel since the Ukraine war.

The Kremlin has called the ICC arrest warrant "illegal" and also said that arresting Putin would amount to a "declaration of war".

In 2024, Putin visited Mongolia -- an ICC member -- without being arrested.