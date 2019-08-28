Wednesday, Aug 28, 2019 | Last Update : 03:06 PM IST

World, South Asia

Drop 'virgin' from Muslim marriage certificates: Bangladesh court

AFP
Published : Aug 28, 2019, 2:15 pm IST
Updated : Aug 28, 2019, 2:16 pm IST

Under law, a bride has to select one of three options on the certificate -- whether she is Kumari (virgin), widow or divorced.

In a brief verdict on Sunday, the court ordered the government to remove the term and replace it with 'unmarried', deputy attorney general Amit Talukder told AFP. (Representational Image)
 In a brief verdict on Sunday, the court ordered the government to remove the term and replace it with 'unmarried', deputy attorney general Amit Talukder told AFP. (Representational Image)

Dhaka: The word "virgin" must be removed from Muslim marriage certificates in Bangladesh, the country's top court has said, a landmark verdict after campaigners challenged the "humiliating and discriminatory" term.

Under the South Asian country's Muslim marriage laws, a bride has to select one of three options on the certificate -- whether she is a Kumari (virgin), a widow or divorced.

In a brief verdict on Sunday, the court ordered the government to remove the term and replace it with "unmarried", deputy attorney general Amit Talukder told AFP.

The court is expected to publish its full verdict by October, with the changes to the certificate expected to come into effect then.

"It is a landmark verdict," Aynun Nahar Siddiqua, a lawyer for the groups which filed the case challenging the term in 2014, told AFP on Monday.

Rights groups have long criticised the term -- used in certificates since they were introduced in 1961 -- saying it is "humiliating and discriminatory", and that it breaches the privacy of the woman getting married.

The judgement also ordered authorities to introduce the options "unmarried, widower or divorced" for the groom on the certificate.

Bangladesh is the world's third-largest Muslim majority nation and nearly 90 per cent of its 168 million population are Muslims.

Tags: muslim marriage, marriage, virgin, bangladesh
Location: Bangladesh, Dhaka

Latest From World

Following in the steps of his father (R), the younger Ahmad Massoud wants to build a grand coalition of anti-Taliban elements. (Photo: AFP)

Son of famed Afghan commander Massoud steps into spotlight

The fires are not limited to Brazil, with at least 10,000 sq km (about 3,800 sq miles) burning in Bolivia, near its border with Paraguay and Brazil. (Photo: AP)

Brazil open to aid for Amazon fires, but will decide how it's used

Hamid Reza Derakhshandeh was executed at the scene where he killed the cleric on May 29, IRNA reported. (Representational Image)

Iran man publicly hanged at spot where he killed cleric

Trump's comments on Twitter come against the backdrop of world alarm over the fires in a region vital to the global environment and a side spat between Bolsonaro and French President Emmanuel Macron. (Photo: File)

Brazil Prez 'working very hard' on Amazon fires: Donald Trump

MOST POPULAR

1

Why bananas will no more be sold at the food stalls; find out here

2

Glad that Statue of Unity emerging as popular tourist spot: PM Modi

3

Jio beats Airtel, Voda Idea to be top telecom revenue earner at Rs 10,900 cr

4

Instant Karma: US man's car stolen while he was busy robbing store across the street, see video

5

J&K: Lord Ganesha heads to Line of Control this Ganesha Chaturthi

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

After dazzling at the ramp of LFW 2019, Malaika Arora and her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor had left for romantic holidays outside the country. Recently, the couple shared some pictures from the an undisclosed scenic location. (Photos: Instagram)

Photos: Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora's lovely romantic vacation pics are too hot to miss

On Sunday night, All-Stars team members Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Dino Morea, Abhimanyu Dassani, Ahan Shetty and others were gripped in footbal fever. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

All-Stars match: Ranbir, Abhishek, Dino & others grip in football fever

On Saturday, Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor launched their much-awaited Saaho's trailer in Mumbai. Apart from the Baahubali actor, the Saaho trailer launch was attended by director Sujeeth, Bhushan Kumar and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Pics: Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor launch Saaho trailer in Mumbai

On Friday night, Rajshri production organised celebration of 25 years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun at Liberty Cinema, Mumbai. The all-time blockbuster's stars Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Renuka Shahane, Mohnish Bahl and others revisit those golden memories by attending the event. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Salman, Madhuri & others celebrate 25 Years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun

After the success of Kabir Singh, Shahid Kapoor is in celebratory mood. The actor has gone to Switzerland to enjoy bike ride trip with brother Ishaan Khatter, dear friend Kunal Kemmu and others. (Photos: Instagram)

Photos: Shahid, Ishaan, Kunal enjoy bike trip in Switzerland

Hrithik Roshan's maternal grandfather and veteran filmmaker J Om Prakash passed away on Wednesday at the age of 93. His last rite was attended by celebs like Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Dharmendra, Farah Khan, Sonali Bendre and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

J Om Prakash funeral: Big B, Sonali & others attend Hrithik's grandpa's last rite

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham