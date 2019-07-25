Thursday, Jul 25, 2019 | Last Update : 11:12 AM IST

Imran Khan a 'compulsive liar', advocate of terrorists: Pakistan's Opposition

PTI
PPP secretary general Nafisa Shah said in a statement that he was regarded as 'Taliban Khan without beard' by victims of terror activities.

Shah also said Imran Khan tried to mislead the international community whereas the truth is that he has been a pawn in the conspiracies against democracy for the last over 20 years. (Photo: File)
Lahore: Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan is a "compulsive liar" and an advocate of terrorists, the country's opposition parties said on Wednesday, asserting that he tried his best to mislead the international community during his visit to the US.

Reacting to Imran Khan's address to the US think tanks, the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) secretary general Nafisa Shah said in a statement that he was regarded as "Taliban Khan without beard" by the victims of terror activities.

"Selected PM Imran Khan is not only corrupt but also an advocate of terrorists," she said.

"Imran Khan should be awarded Goebbels Award for the lies he told with confidence. Lying with confidence comes with practice and Imran Khan has been doing this for decades," she said.

Shah also said Imran Khan tried to mislead the international community whereas the truth is that he has been a pawn in the conspiracies against democracy for the last over 20 years.

"Imran Khan has never been a democrat as he attacked Parliament from outside when he was in the opposition and now from inside when he is in government. Imran Khan lacks tolerance like Taliban. He cannot face any voice of dissent just like Taliban. In an effort to hide his incapacity he is victimising the Opposition," Shah said.

Another main Opposition party the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) president and opposition leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif said Prime Minister Khan had exposed his "dictatorial mindset" by saying the media needed to be controlled in the country.

"In the US Imran Niazi exposed his dictatorial thinking by saying the media needs to be controlled. He is lying saying the media is free under his government while media is suffering from worst kind of censorship," Shehbaz Sharif said.

He said Imran Khan had wasted an important opportunity to send a message of unity in his speeches in America.

"Imran Niazi is unable to grow out of his obsession with Nawaz Sharif. He should have talked about Pakistan and challenges that lie ahead but instead he chose to make petty and personal attacks on Nawaz Sharif," he said.

Shehbaz Sharif said Imran Khan had again proved that he was the "most unfit person" to hold the office of the prime minister as he was focusing more on gimmicks like riding on buses.

Imran Khan, who is on a three-day official visit to the US, met President Donald Trump - the first face-to-face interaction between the two leaders - on Monday in the White House. He described the meeting as very successful, which has reset the bilateral relationship.

